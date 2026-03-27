Texas blog roundup for the week of March 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance likes vegans and beef eaters and bringing you weekly roundups.

Off the Kuff points to CD23 as both an underrated pickup opportunity and a possible barometer of Democrats’ statewide fortunes.

SocraticGadfly talks about the Cesar Chavez bombshell and why it didn’t totally surprise him.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project reported how far-right Republican Councilmember Twila Carter sent the boss of Houston’s police union to stand next to him, because he was taking pictures of public figures in a public place. It was just so stupid.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Nick Anderson watches as Donald Trump dismantles the world America built.

The Texas Observer looks at the influencer factor in the Democratic primary.

Your Local Epidemiologist celebrates the legal victory for vaccines.

The Dallas Observer reported on a local public telehealth initiative that went wrong.

Texas Public Opinion Research announced its new project to test policy proposals.

The Barbed Wire tracks a number of Texas LGBTQ+ businesses that have disappeared.

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