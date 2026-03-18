The KP George trial is underway

This ought to be something.

A Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office fraud investigator stood in front of a jury Thursday — wielding a Sharpie and poster board — and said the numbers looked clear to him.

When he first ran for Fort Bend County judge in 2018, KP George solicited money from donors and pledged that the money would be used for his campaign. Instead, the investigator, John Bohannon, said bank records showed money moving out of campaign accounts into George’s personal finances. The funds became cashier’s checks that paid for a new home, property taxes and HOA fees, Bohannon said.

“What he told his donors wasn’t true,” Bohannon said. The longtime law enforcement officer felt it amounted to a crime.

Bohannon’s testimony kicked off a highly anticipated money laundering trial that could send George to prison.

George, the county judge since 2018, is accused of moving tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign accounts and using the money for personal expenses, including to buy a home and pay property taxes.

Prosecutors allege the transactions involved more than $45,000 in campaign money and violated state law governing political funds. George has denied wrongdoing, arguing the transfers were legitimate reimbursements for personal loans he had made to his campaign — something his legal team says is common in political campaigns.

The charges stem from transfers prosecutors say occurred in 2019, after George was first elected to be the county’s top executive. He was indicted on two counts of money laundering, each a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

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On cross-examination, Bohannon said that the money laundering investigation started after public integrity investigators had already started looking into allegations that George and his former chief of staff, Taral Patel, had misrepresented their identities online to influence elections.

Patel pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge last year and could be called as a witness in the money laundering case.

George’s attorneys have argued the prosecution is politically motivated.

Attorney Jared Woodfill implied Bohannon conducted a narrow investigation and failed to look into George’s historical campaign records from races prior to 2018, when he ran for Congress, county treasurer and school board.

“You’re missing a whole lot of information,” Woodfill said, including a definitive answer about whether George had loaned himself money.

Bohannon testified that he didn’t look at all of George’s campaign finance reports dating back to 2009, because reports that old weren’t available. He acknowledged he didn’t know if there were loans made in those campaigns.

Woodfill suggested that George might have made inadvertent mistakes.