Lawsuits have been filed against xAI over Grok nonconsensual sexual images

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On Monday, three girls filed a class-action lawsuit against xAI alleging that the company’s Grok AI tool was used to generate child sexual abuse material from their photos.

This new civil case joins at least two others revolving around nonconsensual deepfakes filed against xAI, which was founded by billionaire Elon Musk. Those earlier cases are centered around nonconsensual deepfakes posted on X, the social media platform also owned by Musk, while this new complaint involves a third-party app that relied on Grok AI to make images.

Grok image generation debuted on X in December, and immediately users found ways to generate sexually explicit images despite nudity being banned. Grok generated over 4.4 million images over nine days, per a review by The New York Times, and 1.8 million of those were sexualized depictions of women. Researchers at the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate estimated Grok made 23,000 sexualized images of children over 11 days.

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All of the cases allege negligence on the part of xAI in releasing Grok. Each case alleges that xAI did not undertake industry-standard testing or implement common guardrails to prevent nonconsensual explicit images or child sexual abuse material from being generated.

xAI debuted the Grok chatbot in 2023, and Musk advertised it as an antidote to other chatbots, which he said were infected with the “woke-mind virus.” From the start, developers said Grok would reply to “spicy” questions that other apps would refuse to answer. This assertion has come back to haunt the company in these lawsuits, as it is being used to demonstrate negligence.

Grok exists as a standalone app and is accessible through the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. On December 20, 2025, Musk announced that Grok could be prompted to edit and generate images on X. Deepfake abuse exploded on the platform, with many politicians and civil society watchdogs raising the alarm. After weeks of little action, the social media giant said image generation would be limited to paid X accounts — essentially monetizing nonconsensual deepfakes, critics argued. (Also, it didn’t completely stop free X accounts from making images with Grok.)

On January 14, Musk posted on X that he was “not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok,” but said “adversarial hacking” could lead to unexpected results that would be immediately fixed. Two of the three lawsuits allege Grok created sexually explicit, if not fully nude, images of kids before this date.

Two of the current cases stem from the rollout of Grok’s image generator on X. Ashley St. Clair, a political influencer and mother of one of Musk’s 14 publicly acknowledged children, sued xAI on January 15 after users prompted Grok to make sexually explicit images of her. St. Clair says some of the images modify a photo of her at 14, creating AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

Jane Doe, the plaintiff in the class-action lawsuit filed January 23, is a woman in South Carolina who says the Grok account posted an AI-generated image of her in a revealing bikini without her consent. She said X refused to take the image down after she originally reported it, and she was only able to get it removed after reporting it many times over three days. She said she had to take unpaid time off work and lives in fear that the image will resurface and cost her professional opportunities.

Unlike the prior two cases, the class-action suit filed Monday focuses on child sexual abuse material allegedly made on an app that licensed the Grok Imagine API. Three students in Tennessee, two minors and one whose deepfakes were sourced from images of her when she was under 18, discovered that someone created AI-generated child sexual abuse material from images they posted on social media. The accused allegedly distributed these images alongside the first names of the victims and the name of their school, heightening the risk of physical harm. The accused was arrested in December, and the complaint says the plaintiffs, known as Jane Does 1, 2 and 3, have suffered severe anxiety, particularly at school.

But Riana Pfefferkorn, a policy fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and expert on laws concerning AI-generated child sexual abuse material, said this lawsuit seems like “suing xAI on hard mode” because the complaint doesn’t directly tie deepfakes of two of the plaintiffs to Grok.