Weekend link dump for March 29

“The Creator of Wordle Just Came Out With a New Game, and It’s Hard”.

“After fights over social studies standards, conservative activists come for math“.

“The actual analogue to a “Great Books” curriculum for STEM would be a lab-heavy program structured around replicating all the key phenomena in whatever subject, and exploring the technical issues involved in making the necessary observations and analyzing the resulting data. That’d be super expensive and in terms of both equipment and faculty labor, but if any classically-inclined billionaires want to explore the idea, my consulting rates are quite reasonable.”

“Kennedy’s efforts to reshape vaccine policies have been well chronicled, but ProPublica wanted to take a broader look at how the changes might affect Americans’ health in the years to come. We found that long-forgotten plagues have roared back, killing and maiming children in parts of the world where access to vaccines or trust in them faltered. What seemed like subtle changes to a country’s vaccine policies had disastrous consequences years later.”

“So, to reconcile my disgust for the A.I. monster, and the way I feed it, I give you my confession: I am an A.I. humanizer. This is how I turn chatbot-generated personal statements into shining portraits of undeserving applicants, for a price.”

“Meet Doolysaurus, the small (and maybe fuzzy) new dinosaur discovered by UT Austin researchers”.

“Welcome to being a patient on The Pitt.”

RIP, Valerie Perrine, actor best known for Lenny and the first two Superman movies.

“Science does not work in the way that an easy phrase like “gold standard” suggests. From my experience applying scientific findings in community-based settings, I have seen the risk in turning a methodological metaphor into a brand and how it can confuse the public about how evidence is actually produced, evaluated, and used.”

“But if you take a closer view of just how the Ellisons are going about their consolidation effort, you’ll find that their business moves are way riskier than they’re letting on—and that the House of Ellison is much, much shakier than it appears.”

Elvera “Peps” Neuman is the single best character at this year’s NCAA tournament, and I will not be taking any questions at this time.

RIP, Jessi Pierce, hockey writer and podcaster, who perished along with her three children in a house fire. Absolutely heartbreaking.

“For white evangelicals, God’s will was clear in the 1980 election. And God’s will — that they support Ronald Reagan –had nothing to do with abortion or with Roe v. Wade. It was mostly about Communism. White evangelicals were, at that time, Cold Warriors, not culture warriors.”

“Financing for Paramount Skydance’s WBD deal includes funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Paramount’s offer for WBD as of Dec. 1 included an aggregate of $24 billion from the Middle Eastern funds, per an SEC filing. Since then, the company has not disclosed how much the three funds are contributing toward its winning bid for Warner Bros. Discovery”.

“36 Graves of Beloved Animals“.

“Getting a glamour shot in front of Mount Rushmore on a horsey did not come cheap! But money is really no object when you’re playing with house money, free to spend taxpayer dollars on whatever strikes your fancy. So, why not soak the taxpayers for as much as possible to get fancy horseys and flattering makeup?”

“Florida Democrat Emily Gregory scored a major upset on Tuesday night, flipping the legislative district that includes Donald Trump’s waterfront lair of Mar-a-Lago.”

“A Serve Robotics food delivery robot crashed through the glass wall of a bus stop shelter in Chicago earlier this week, shattering the glass all over the sidewalk.” We’ve had Coco delivery robots in Houston since 2022. Anyone ever used that service? I’d forgotten it existed.

“We’ve not seen anything like this — there’s been no disruption of this scale in the past. It’s every oil analyst’s study piece or worst nightmare — one that we never thought would happen.”

“A California jury on Wednesday found that Meta and Google were to blame for the depression and anxiety of a woman who compulsively used social media as a small child, awarding her $3 million in a rare verdict holding Silicon Valley accountable for its role in fueling a youth mental health crisis.” May it be the first of many.

“In a surprise move, OpenAI will shut down its Sora AI video app, just months after it was first launched.” Maybe people don’t actually want that shit after all.

RIP, Darrell “Dash” Crofts, singer who was one half of Seals & Crofts, best known for the song “Summer Breeze”.

“The government’s narrative is, ‘We’ve got to track these people down who are building these apps, interfering with federal agents, trying not to be caught.’ My response is: ‘I’m right here. You have my name. You know where I live. If you want to do something, come do it.’”

“How Trump’s Attack on Jerome Powell has Royally Backfired“.

“Tell Your State To Pass This No-ICE-At-Our Precincts Model Law. NOW.”

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