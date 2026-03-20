Ordinance proposed to officially limit HPD’s interactions with ICE

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A trio of Houston City Council members are pushing a plan to change the way Houston police officers work with federal immigration agents, sidestepping Mayor John Whitmire’s authority a week after the mayor announced a more modest tweak to the same police policy.

The announcement comes amid widespread criticism of the city’s cooperation with U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement and in the wake of a Houston Chronicle report that found in at least two cases Houston Police Department officers directly transported drivers to immigration agents – actions that Whitmire said violated city policy and that legal experts said may have been unconstitutional.

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Newly elected Council Member Alejandra Salinas and colleagues Abbie Kamin and Edward Pollard are pitching the proposal under Proposition A, a 2023 city charter amendment that allows any three council members to add an item to a meeting agenda as long as it’s legal. The charter typically gives only the mayor the power to place items on the agenda. They outlined their proposal at a news conference Thursday morning.

City Attorney Arturo Michel said afterward that city attorneys now have seven days to review the proposal and will contact peer Texas cities to see how they’ve handled recent rule changes. He also questioned whether aspects of the item would pass legal muster.

Salinas’ proposed ordinance introduces three new requirements for the city’s 5,300 officers.

The ordinance would instruct officers that they “may, but are not required to, contact federal immigration authorities” if they receive a hit for an administrative warrant.

The ordinance also states that officers aren’t allowed to detain people beyond the time necessary to complete the traffic stop or investigation, even if that process is completed before the 30-minute window expires.

Michel said Thursday that officers need not detain a person for the full 30-minute period.

More broadly, Michel said, city attorneys’ review of the proposed ordinance will focus on whether its language giving officers discretion on when to call ICE violates state law. He also questioned whether the proposal improperly inserts the council into administrative functions, which are the mayor’s purview.

While Whitmire and Diaz last week doubled down on the need to work with federal officials or risk losing grant funds, legal experts and immigration advocates have cautioned city leaders that the current policy risks violating legal precedent and the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment.

“The Houston Chronicle recently described egregious examples of HPD officers engaging in conduct that appears to violate the Fourth Amendment after encountering individuals subject to ICE administrative warrants,” officials with the ACLU Texas and Texas Civil Rights Project wrote to Whitmire and members of council Wednesday. “Our review of HPD’s general orders, and the new directives announced on March 11… reveal that the department’s policies go well beyond any state or federal authority to comply with ICE administrative warrants and, in so doing, expose the city to risk of significant legal liability.”

Salinas’ proposed ordinance also would require HPD to compile and provide each council member with a semiannual report on the use of city resources for immigration enforcement, excepting information that might jeopardize a criminal investigation.

Those reports would list each instance in which officers checked someone’s immigration status or contacted federal immigration agents, as well as information about the people stopped, detained or arrested, the alleged offense, the officers involved and the location of the incident.