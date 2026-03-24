Second post-primary poll shows Talarico up

Here’s the basic info, the poll was conducted by Impact Research between March 12-17, which makes it fully after the first poll we saw, both of which have Rep. James Talarico narrowly up on both Sen. John Cornyn and AG Ken Paxton. This one has Talarico up 43-41 on Cornyn and 44-43 on Paxton; the other one had him up two on Paxton and one on Cornyn.

I wouldn’t read too much into any of it right now. Poll results can always be a little wonky when one candidate is determined but the other one is not, as some supporters of one opponent may not be ready to commit to the other one yet. Republicans are still trying to find a line of attack they want to focus on. They’ve been trawling Talarico’s old social media posts and making dumb vegan jokes, which Talarico has treated with the respect they deserve. Something will land eventually, and he’ll need to be on his toes, but as long as Cornyn and Paxton are hacking away at each other it will be harder for anything else to gain purchase. Plus, you know, Iran, inflation, gas prices, economic anxiety. Reality has a way of devaluing trivial personal attacks.

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