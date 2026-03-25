A brief check in on District C

As of Tuesday, we are officially halfway through early voting for the Houston City Council District C special election. There have been 2,937 votes cast so far – 778 by mail, 2,159 in person. Except for Sunday and Monday, every day has had between 300 and 376 in person voters. As this period goes through Tuesday the 31st and not a Friday like in March and November, I’m less sure about what the shape of the EV turnout will be. Basically, I have no idea if the last day or two will be noticeably higher than the earlier days. We just don’t usually have early voting like this, mostly because we don’t usually have elections like this. As a totally wild guess, I’d figure final early voting turnout will be around 6K.

In the 2023 election, there were 47,762 total votes cast, for 29.86% turnout. That’s in an election where the (Harris County) citywide turnout was 21.66%, which is another way of saying that District C is a high turnout place. To get to seven percent turnout, which I defined as “high” for this context, a bit more than 11K ballots would have to be cast. Assuming more or less ordinary patterns, that seems within reach. Ask me again when early voting is over.

As a reminder, all of my candidate interviews, with links to the interview transcripts, are here:

Sophia Campos

Audrey Nath

Joe Panzarella

Angelica Luna Kaufman

Nick Hellyar

Laura Gallier

Patrick Oathout

If you live in District C, have you voted yet?

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