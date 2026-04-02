Texas blog roundup for the week of March 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance knows all it needs to know about Mormon wives as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has one more look at statewide primary voting data.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said unelected Houston City Attorney gutted major provision of proposed ordinance to regulate city cooperation with ICE. Still, we should advocate for ordinance in good part to organize ourselves locally for challenging days ahead.

SocraticGadfly discussed how global warming may be speeding up.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Levi Asher wants to see more fight against the algorithms that have alienated some young men from Democrats.

The Current wants to know what New Braunfels ISD has against Matthew McConaughey.

Evil MoPac really liked Project Hail Mary.

The Barbed Wire says that some “self-deportations” are actually homecomings.

The Bloggess reacts to one of her books being banned by New Braunfels ISD.

In the Pink Texas did not attend JD Vance’s Austin fundraiser.

The TPA is sad to hear about the closure of The Leader News, a 70-year-old neighborhood newspaper in Houston. We wish them all well with whatever comes next.

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