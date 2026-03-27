Paxton-Hancock slap fight

Oh yeah. Bring it on.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock to be removed from office, in a fiery social media tirade responding to a letter Hancock sent accusing Paxton of falling short in his efforts to stop the spread of Muslim-affiliated groups in Texas.

Paxton called Hancock an “incompetent loser” and “embarrassment” to the position of the state’s chief financial officer in a social media post late Tuesday. He called for Gov. Greg Abbott to remove Hancock from office and replace him with the GOP nominee for comptroller, Don Huffines. Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hancock, a former state senator, was appointed by Abbott in June, after Glenn Hegar left to become chancellor of the Texas A&M system.

Paxton’s beef with Hancock goes back years — Hancock was one of two Republican state senators to vote to impeach Paxton on some of the charges levied by the House in 2023.

“He failed to take me down during impeachment, and his career is over,” Paxton posted on social media Wednesday night. “It’s time for him to be fired.”

This recent dustup started after Hancock sent a letter, obtained by Texas Bullpen, to Paxton’s office, criticizing its legal strategy in a case centering on whether Islamic schools can receive funds through the state’s new school voucher program.

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This is the second time in a week that a fellow Republican has questioned Paxton’s legal strategy in high-profile litigation. In a recent legal filing, Abbott noted to the Texas Supreme Court that Paxton had rushed a lawsuit against a Harris County program offering legal aid for undocumented immigrants.

“This emergency — whether artificial or sincere — predictably compressed review before the Fifteenth Court,” Abbott’s lawyers wrote. “Any shortcomings in the lower court’s decision here can easily be attributed to the challenges posed by expedited review.”