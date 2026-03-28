Council HPD/ICE ordinance mostly moves forward

Good.

A proposal to change the way Houston police officers work with immigration agents looks set to move ahead with two of its three original provisions after the City Attorney’s office rejected one of them, saying it would have violated state law.

The proposal from a trio of council members would eliminate a requirement that officers wait a full 30 minutes for federal agents to pick up people on non-criminal administrative warrants issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and would require police leaders to compile reports on the department’s cooperation with ICE.

City attorneys rejected a third provision that would give officers discretion on when to call ICE, saying it might violate state law.

Council members Alejandra Salinas, Abbie Kamin and Edward Pollard on Friday said they were working to refile the proposal, while saying they “strongly disagree” with the legal ruling. Other Texas cities have made it discretionary for their officers to call ICE.

“It is out of step with other major Texas jurisdictions and without this provision, under current policy, Houston police are forced to go beyond what state law mandates – pulling officers away from patrol and straining resources,” the council members wrote in a joint statement.

However, the statement said, “This remains a strong ordinance that delivers real protections and transparency for Houstonians. We are moving forward because our communities cannot afford to wait.”

It’s unclear why City Attorney Arturo Michel’s office rejected the provision, given that Austin and Dallas have changed their policies to reduce how often officers call ICE for administrative warrants.

The ruling brings the proposal, which sidesteps Mayor John Whitmire’s authority, one step closer toward appearing on a city council agenda.