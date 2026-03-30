That’s one way to promote growth

But don’t expect it to happen.

The study ordered last week by House Speaker Dustin Burrows to examine whether Texas could actually gobble up some of the counties on the eastern rim of New Mexico has some political figures seeing red.

Republican red.

Burrows, R-Lubbock, is following up on a proposal being floated in the New Mexico Legislature that would allow counties in the state that share a border with Texas to, in effect, switch sides. And it just so happens that every one of those counties voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2024, while New Mexico as a whole gave its five electoral votes to Democrat Kamala Harris by a comfortable 52%-46% margin.

Let’s make clear from the outset that the annexation by Texas of one or more of the five counties looks iffy at best. It would require a vote of the people in the counties affected — and an act of Congress.

As might be expected, the Democratic leaders in charge of New Mexico are not about to willingly hand over giants swaths of land in their part of the oil-rich Permian Basin, even if it would mean ridding themselves of some or all of the 36,000 voters in those counties who cast their ballots for Trump.

“Let me put this into terms Speaker Burrows might be able to understand: Come and try to take it,” New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez said in a Friday report by the Santa Fe New Mexican, invoking one of Texas’ many unofficial slogans. “New Mexico isn’t afraid of a fight.”

Burrows’ direction to the committee he charged with exploring the matter stopped well short of fighting words. Actually, they were more on the lawyerly side. The panel, he said, should examine the “constitutional, statutory, fiscal and economic implications” of such an annexation.

Admittedly, 36,000 votes — plus the 10,000 that went for Harris — is just a fraction of the 11 million Texans who went to the polls in the last presidential election. But the numbers could make a difference on the margins in state legislative districts, especially around El Paso, where Democrats dominate.

More significant would be the added oil revenue that would come Texas’ way. The Permian Basin, which straddles the Texas-New Mexico border, pumps out about about 6.5 million barrels of crude a day, accounting for almost 40% of all oil production in the United States, according to the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the industry.

And the Republican lawmakers who represent New Mexico’s side of the basin are aware of those statistics, and they want to make sure their Democratic counterparts in their state Capitol understand them as well.