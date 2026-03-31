The new Fort Worth ISD Superintendent speaks

I’m trying to hear how he differs from Mike Miles. I’m still thinking about it.

“It’s going to take a while to correct the system,” [appointed Superintendent Peter] Licata said Friday as he walked around Morningside, a campus slated for a new academic turnaround model. “But we don’t have time.”

The visit was one of the first looks at how Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath’s hand-selected leader is approaching classrooms just four days on the job.

Morath picked Licata for leading Broward County Public Schools to its first A in 14 years and eliminated D and F campuses.

Licata walked into a C district where 63 campuses improved in 2025 academic accountability ratings but which still has 39 D and F schools, including two middle schools teetering on triggering the state’s intervention law.

The state intervened in October after more than a decade of low academic performance, with only about a third of students performing on grade level in reading and math.

Improving outcomes will require urgency and a shift in expectations, Licata said. Poverty is not destiny. ZIP codes do not dictate students’ future. Success is possible.

“That expectation when that kid walks in the classroom is as high as for every kid in the district,” Licata said.

School board President Pete Geren has long seen Fort Worth ISD’s stubbornly low academic performance, particularly in literacy, as a moral failing. Licata shares that view.

“He has a passion for the children who are the most economically disadvantaged,” Geren said of the new superintendent. “He’s a kid-focused, student-outcomes kind of person.”

[…]

In his first year, Licata said he hopes to see a 5- to 10-percentage-point improvement in student proficiency.

“If you shoot for 10-percentage-point growth, and get it, phenomenal,” Licata said.

Gains depend on aligning grade-level lessons across the district, strengthening teacher support and holding campus leaders accountable for instruction.

He outlined a culture change across the district — one centered on academic expectations, consistent instruction and coaching.

“We always blame the teacher,” he said. “We’re going to do that in reverse. We’re going to look at the adults and the leadership.”

Not everyone is convinced.

Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, said teachers are looking for specifics about classroom changes as anxiety runs high.

“You can tell the teachers all day long what you plan to do,” Poole said. “But until you actually put it into action, they need to see it and not just hear it.”

Neighboring school districts are actively recruiting Fort Worth ISD teachers, Poole added. Castleberry ISD, for example, is touting local control as a selling point for prospective teachers.

Licata acknowledged that some educators may leave, but said his goal is to retain teachers by improving support and working conditions.

“Teachers, fear not,” he said. “You’re going to be supported.”

He pointed to potential changes in compensation and additional staffing at struggling campuses as ways to strengthen classrooms and possibly bring back teachers who left.

But for many educators, Poole said, it’s not just about the salary.

“It’s also the working conditions,” he said.