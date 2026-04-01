Godspeed, y’all.

NASA is returning humans to the moon. The agency’s Artemis II mission is scheduled to launch Wednesday, sending four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon. These astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch from NASA and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency — will be the first people to fly inside NASA’s Orion spacecraft as it launches atop the agency’s Space Launch System rocket. They won’t land on the moon, but they will be the first humans to leave low-Earth orbit in more than 50 years. The Artemis II mission will bring diversity and international partners into deep space. Its crew will have a unique vantage to observe the far side of the moon, and they will ensure Orion can keep humans safe before a later Artemis flight returns astronauts to the lunar surface. It’s a big mission for a big year in America. “We’re going 250,000 miles from planet Earth, and it just so coincidentally happens to be the 250th anniversary of the United States of America,” Wiseman said during a news conference. “It definitely gets us fired up.” Here’s more about Artemis II, its astronauts and what the mission hopes to accomplish.

Read on for more, it’s a gift link. I admit this snuck up on me, in part because of everything everywhere all at once going on right now, and in part because I’m honestly not sure there’s anything that could happen with Donald Trump’s name attached to it that could make me feel joy. That’s not fair to the astronauts or to everyone at NASA and the Canadian Space Agency who are making this happen – if you want to claim I’m a Trump-Derangement-Syndrome-addled broken joyless loser because of this, I won’t pay any attention to you, but you can make the claim if it makes you happy – but welcome to our present. I promise I’ll try my best to drown out the distractions and enjoy what is legitimately cool about this. I probably won’t have a Krispy Kreme Artemis II donut, though, not unless someone brings a box of them to the office. Shipley’s, man, what were you doing? I first noted this mission and crew back in 2023, when the launch date was supposed to have been November 2024. That would have been a hell of a thing. NPR, CNN, and Space.com have more.

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