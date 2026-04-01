District C turnout is fine

Haven’t I already answered this question?

Few voters have cast ballots in an ongoing Houston City Council special election despite the area consistently recording the highest turnout of the city’s 11 districts in past elections.

As of Sunday night, only 4,733 people had voted for a new District C council representative. Early voting ends Tuesday ahead of Election Day on Saturday.

The district – which includes Meyerland, Montrose, the Heights and Oak Forest – has been Houston’s highest-turnout district in each of the last five November elections, and topped 37,000 ballots in each of the last three.

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The low vote total didn’t surprise Nancy Sims, a longtime City Hall lobbyist and politics lecturer at the University of Houston. The odd timing of the special election and the fact that there is nothing else on the April 4 ballot were bound to depress turnout even in a politically active area, she said.

“This is the most civically engaged council district in Houston,” Sims said. “It has an extraordinary number of active civic clubs … I would call the whine factor extremely high, because these will be the first people to call and say the garbage isn’t getting picked up. My recycling’s behind. My street is cracked.”

Sims also noted a lack of anger to drive voters to the polls. The race does not contain a candidate voters would be motivated to oppose.

“When there’s anger or rage, or someone to really be against, voter turnout is always higher,” Sims said. “In this council race, there’s just a nice group of seven people.”