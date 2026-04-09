Texas blog roundup for the week of April 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance wrote most of this week’s roundup while in a TSA line at Hobby Airport.

Off the Kuff has another bonkers update from Loving County.

SocraticGadfly read Reality Winner’s new memoir and was less than totally impressed while also having new questions about undiscussed portions of her childhood.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported on Houston City Council public comment session focused on Salinas/Pollard/Kamin HPD/ICE ordinance & asked if there was any authoritarian threat at all the City of Houston would confront.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal discusses the new “smart” border wall.

Your Local Epidemiologist breaks down the recent jury verdicts against social media companies.

Law Dork analyzes the SCOTUS hearing on birthright citizenship.

Texas Rural Reporter reminds us that a lot of important legislative work is going on right now.

The Barbed Wire talks to a nonbinary educator to check on what it’s like for them in the schools now.

John Coby tells of his very positive experiences owning an electric car.

The TPA is sad to hear about the closure of the Fort Bend Star, a local publication since 1977. We wish them all well with whatever comes next.

Related Posts: