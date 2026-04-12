Weekend link dump for April 12

“This is when the difference between “conspiracy” and “conspiracy theory” becomes crucial to understand.”

“It was in 2012 that Dawber realised that solving vehicle crimes was his true calling. As a Cheshire police officer specialising in vehicle theft, he was tasked with looking into a notorious Manchester gang linked to more than 70 thefts of farm machinery. The cases had all been investigated in isolation, so Dawber did his own cold-case review, poring over the evidence for each, revealing their MO – the areas they most frequently hit, the times they did so. A sting was set up. A police digger with a tracker was planted in a suitably vulnerable spot. Dawber likes to tell the story that, at the sentencing, the ringleader, resigned to his fate, paid his respects to the cops who had caught him. “You’ve done a good job with this one,” he said.”

“Hegseth is elevating this very virile masculinity as the prime factor for military success, and stem[ming] from [that is] the fact that he has conveniently scapegoated women and minorities as the reasons why America lost the forever wars. Post-9/11, women and people of color really were elevated in significant ways for the first time in the military and they, by all accounts, excelled. Hegseth, whose own masculinity and identity is tied to his military service, found it easy to point to them as the reasons for failure, rather than to interrogate his own behavior, his own training, and the military’s broader tactical missteps.”

“I’m going to try to spin this in a more positive direction, and make an affirmative statement about what I think should be central to education when it comes to science.”

“Researchers have said online opt-in surveys are becoming increasingly infested with bogus data as respondents who are often paid for their participation use AI to fill in questionnaires at speed.”

Is the snooze button bad for you or not?

“Meet the woman who wants Democrats to get hot, not bothered”.

“Among the fossils found inside the cave were the remains of saber-tooth cats, giant sloths, and armadillo ancestors the size of lions – animals that roamed Central Texas during the last interglacial, a warm period that occurred around 100,000 years ago during the last Ice Age.”

“On Good Uses for Your Time and Money in These Times”.

“But it’s not even really about the money, it’s about HOW this happened. These actors were in the middle of renegotiating deals to reflect the success of the television show, success due in no small part to the effort and talent of the cast. [The Summer I Turned Pretty] is a hit not just because it’s a good show people enjoy, but because people fell in love with what Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, specifically, brought to their roles. And yet, when it came time for them to reap the benefit of their work, they were (allegedly) forced into an unfavorable deal. They were essentially told to shut up and sign or lose everything. If that happened in any other context, we’d be steaming mad, it’s not okay just because it happened to actors and we, as a society, don’t value performance as a job. That’s on us, not them.”

Who’s your daddy? Um, we don’t know, actually.

I have a lot of respect for what Aaron Rupar does. I sure couldn’t do it myself.

“‘The Boys’ & ‘Daredevil’ Didn’t Want To Mimic Reality, It Just Happened”.

“And so we have allowed those who are personally vicious and who are deliberately cruel to obtain unchecked power and to wield our power on our behalf. And they are threatening to create Hell on earth. We have so much to unlearn and so little time to unlearn it.”

All of these people are terrible and we should root for them to keep om fighting.

“The American buffalo—those ornery, hairy prairie beasts that reign as the official mammal of the United States—have joined wind turbines, electric cars and climate researchers in the cross hairs of the Trump administration.”

“But the truth is, it’s clear enough to most people what Silicon Valley’s project boils down to, in practice, when its executive class talks about AI. It is to move as much chatbot product, slop, and job automation as it can. It’s entirely possible—as well as moral and popular—to refuse this project.”

“Utah unveils the ‘Zammoth,’ a Mammoth-themed Zamboni based on 2002 Olympic ice resurfacer”. Just seeing the picture is worth the click.

“If you hate your wife, it’s a lot easier to justify exploiting her unpaid labor for your own personal gain.”

RIP, Davey Lopes, four-time All Star second baseman, mostly for the Dodgers.

“Every way to look at this, whichever documents decisions are being based on, the U.S. is trying to get out of the war more than Iran is. That’s notwithstanding the fact that Iran has suffered almost incalculably more damage. But this comes back to a point we discussed at the outset of the conflict. It’s never about the absolute amount of damage. It’s about the stakes for each side. For Iran, it’s the survival of their government and an entire theological-political worldview. Donald Trump is trying to avoid losing control of both houses of Congress. Those aren’t comparable things.”

From the rats fleeing a sinking ship department.

“Survivors have done their part. Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs.”

RIP, Afrika Bambaataa, hip-hop pioneer.

“What followed was a comedy of errors including military drills that outpaced anything this group of office workers had in mind, a rogue porcupine, stranded airplanes and one syringe to the butt of an employee.”

Cool pictures from space. ‘Nuff said.

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