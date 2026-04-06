Interview with Ron Angeletti

About two weeks ago, I mentioned that there’s a special election on May 2 in SD04, to fill out the unexpired term of now-former Sen. Brandon Creighton. I’d forgotten that he’d resigned to take the Texas Tech Chancellor gig, and so I’d forgotten this special election had been scheduled to complete his term. After the magic in SD09, we’re all more tuned into special legislative elections, so I wanted to get to know the Democratic candidate in this race, Ron Angeletti, a little better. SD04 is a tough nut to crack but Angeletti is an earnest and forthcoming candidate out there making the case for himself. A former juvenile probation officer from New Orleans, who relocated to the Houston area in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina, Angeletti is a special education teacher and advocate as well as an author. He had a lot to say about vouchers, infrastructure as a public safety matter, and more. He will be the Democratic nominee for SD04 in November as well as a candidate in the special election. Listen to the interview here:

Thanks once again to Greg Wythe, here’s a transcript of the interview. I’m about to start doing some interviews for the primary runoffs, so look for those soon as well.

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