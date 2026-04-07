Longtime Chron tech writer Dwight Silverman took a ride in a Waymo robotaxi and wrote about the experience.

When Waymo began service in Houston on Feb. 24, its vehicles had already become a common sight in the city. When they first appeared, a safety driver — or “autonomous specialist,” as Waymo calls them — was at the wheel. But over time, I’d increasingly see them with no drivers, but also sans passengers. Later, I’d spot them parked on public streets, their sensors rotating furiously as they idled. In fact, one sat outside the driveway of the condo community where I live for days at a time.

When Waymo launched, I immediately downloaded the app and signed up for an account, which put me on a waitlist. That’s the only way to get into the early-service period — and no, current riders don’t have invitations to hand out. After about two weeks, I was in.

My lovely wife and I needed to be in downtown Houston on a Saturday when a cluster of big events made parking a challenge — the No Kings protest rally, the Bayou City Art Festival, the March Madness college basketball tournament and Astros opening day weekend were all in full swing. It was a perfect opportunity to try Waymo.

The company’s service works like any other ride-hailing entity: Fire up its app, tell Waymo your current location and destination, and you’re told how long it will take before the car arrives. You can track its whereabouts in the app, and you pay an upfront price, which is based on distance and demand. (In Austin, as well as Atlanta, Waymo riders use the Uber app instead.)

When it appears and slows to a stop — not always right where you’re standing — your initials appear on a dome on the car’s roof. Although Waymo doesn’t yet carry Houston riders to and from our airports (it just started service to San Antonio’s airport on Tuesday), this feature would come in handy when a gaggle of its cars are waiting for travelers who’ve summoned them. If you allow the Waymo app to access your smartphone’s Bluetooth feature, the doors unlock and their handles extend as you approach.

Inside, the vehicle is comfortable and luxurious — after all, it’s a Jag SUV. We sat in the back, but riders can also use the front passenger seat; the driver’s seat is off-limits. Rear riders have a touchscreen between the seats, while front passengers see one on the dash. As a recording tells you want to expect, how to summon help and some basic rules, a button on the screens invites you to “Start ride.” Tap it, and off you go.

The most remarkable thing I can say about our rides in the Waymo vehicles is that they were … unremarkable. The car’s movements were smooth, with no jerky motions or unnecessary hesitations. Its driving and reactions to traffic conditions looked and felt very human. The Waymo Driver is controlled by computers and artificial intelligence in the car itself, responding to multiple sensor types: radar, lidar (like radar, but with lasers), cameras and audio. The in-cabin screens show you what the car is seeing, and what it knows about its surroundings. For example, if a car in front of you has its turn signal blinking, you’ll see it in the representation of that vehicle on the touchscreen.

You also have some control over the cabin. The touchscreens and the app let you set the AC in the car, adjust the seats and you if you are a Spotify or YouTube Music user, you can play your own tunes from your phone (Apple Music is not yet supported). If you have questions or concerns, you can tap the screen to summon help.

[…]

I will keep using Waymo in Houston. The experience is so much better than a taxi or rideshare, and less expensive. The approximately four-mile Waymo rides I booked averaged under $18 each, about $10 less than an Uber at the time, and of course there’s no tip. While I’m not too worried about safety, there is the sobering notion that if autonomous taxis become the norm, those who drive others for a living will be out of a job.

When I asked [Waymo spokesperson Chris] Bonelli about this, he contended that Waymo will create jobs. People will be needed to maintain cars, clean the sensors, charge the vehicles and more. Of course, that potential workforce is dwarfed in size by the thousands of rideshare and taxi drivers in Houston whose livelihood is threatened in an autonomous future. When I pointed that out, Bonelli had nothing more to add.