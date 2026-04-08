Gregg Phillips continues to be a weirdo

Your federal government at work.

Gregg Phillips, President Donald Trump’s top disaster response appointee, has drawn national headlines over claims he has teleported–not once, but twice–including an experience that apparently brought him to a Waffle House in Georgia.

But this isn’t the first time Phillips, who has defended his remarks as part of his religious beliefs, has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

The far-right conservative now oversees response and recovery for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, his ties to Texas conservatism include a stint in state health leadership, controversial contracting work and a role with Houston-based True the Vote, a group that helped elevate him to national prominence while promoting widely-disputed claims of voter fraud.

A series of podcast stints over the past year revealed his teleportation escapade, according to reporting by CNN.

During an episode of the podcast “Onward”, co-hosted by Austin resident Catherine Engelbrecht, Phillips reportedly claimed, “we had a teleport incident–two of them–and I ended up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away,” he said.

“It was an incredibly frightening moment, to experience yourself, in your car, flying through the air–I will tell you, teleporting is no fun,” he stated.

In a recent Truth Social post, he claimed the teleportation aspect has been “taken out of context,” and that he was undergoing “intensive treatment” for a cancer diagnosis and was “heavily medicated” when the podcast was filmed.

However, he does not deny teleporting altogether, “The more accurate biblical terms are ‘translated’ or ‘transported’ — not new ideas for people of faith,” he wrote.

“If you believe that God moves in ways we cannot fully explain, as I do, then having faith is not a soundbite. It is the whole point,” said Phillips.

Phillips was appointed by Trump to take on the senior FEMA position in December, overseeing billions of dollars in disaster assistance funding, search-and-rescue operations, and coordination with local, state and federal resources for emergency aid.