Texas blog roundup for the week of April 13

After teleporting to the original Taco Cabana in San Antonio, the Texas Progressive Alliance brings you this week’s roundup along with a couple of bean and cheeses.

Off the Kuff notes Dan Patrick‘s electoral blues.

SocraticGadfly offers his thoughts on what is (for now) Big Bend’s reprieve from a physical border wall.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said in confronting Paxton & Bettencourt attacking Houston over the recently passed City of Houston/ICE ordinance, each of us must lead fight to push back.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

El Paso Matters introduces us to the celebrity beaver living at Rio Bosque Wetlands Park.

The Current provides an important ShamWow Guy update.

Law Dork calls for the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

The Barbed Wire reports on Elon Musk’s effort to grab some wildlife refuge land for SpaceX.

Levi Asher shows how campaigns can run an effective and affordable field program.

D Magazine has some notes for the pasta eaters of Highland Park.

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