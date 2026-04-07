Was the District C special election an inflection point?

An interesting hypothesis from Chron editorial page honcho Evan Mintz.

Don’t be fooled by the fact that the race is going to a runoff — Saturday’s special election for City Council District C was a blowout. Houston progressives were the winner. Yes, voters will be returning for a showdown between Joe Panzarella, a community organizer who led with 33.3% of the vote, and Nick Hellyar, a longtime City Hall staffer who had 22.5%. But there were seven candidates in the race and Hellyar was basically the only serious contender running as anything but a proud progressive. That should’ve allowed Hellyar to consolidate the non-progressive vote and emerge as a clear frontrunner while others divided the left-leaning pie six ways. That didn’t happen — and it should have Houston politicos paying attention. In our local nonpartisan elections, you’ll often see candidates win by pulling together a coalition that includes both Republicans and Democrats. Hellyar was the only one out of the seven Democrats trying that tactic. For example, he was endorsed by conservative groups like the Houston Police Officers Union, and some voters received a flyer touting his support from Ben Proler, who served as the national chairman for Maverick PAC, which helps to elect Republicans and counts Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Wesley Hunt among its alumni. […] In this political atmosphere, the reality is that very few Democratic voters are going to line up behind any candidate willing to play nice with Team Trump — even in nonpartisan races. In fact, the top progressive candidates for District C — including Audrey Nath, who backed the local Democratic movement to condemn Mayor John Whitmire, and Army veteran Patrick Oathout, who was basically running against President Donald Trump — received more than two-thirds of the vote total. And that isn’t even counting left-leaning candidates who got single-digit shares. That’s a political bombshell for Houston. After all, District C today may be Democratic, but it is hardly a pillar of progressive politics. The district went for Whitmire in 2023 and was won by Bill King in the 2015 mayoral runoff. In fact, District C has a history of electing Republicans to City Council, such as Anne Clutterbuck, Mark Goldberg, and Martha Wong.

District C did indeed go strongly for Mayor Whitmire in 2023, both in November and December. I’d venture that the special election is a reflection of the disenchantment that a significant portion of the District C electorate feels about the Mayor and his local policies at least as much as it is about Donald Trump, but I will agree that there’s a connection between the two. There are definitely people in District C who approve of the changes made to the Montrose Blvd redesign, and who would love to see the West 11th bike lane taken out, but they were greatly outnumbered, both in the candidate lineup and in the vote.

I’m a little surprised that Evan didn’t mention the Alejandra Salinas victory in the At Large #4 runoff, which was also by a substantial margin, as a precursor to this. CM Salinas criticized Mayor Whitmire for his belated admission about HPD’s cooperation with ICE, and is now leading the charge to codify some limits on it. I do think, as Evan suggests, that the way this vote goes will tell us something about what to expect in 2027, especially from Democratic Council members who will be on the ballot that year, as well as the Mayor himself. I’ll be watching for that.

Anyway. Whatever the case with this election, there’s still a runoff for Panzarella to win for any of this to matter. Turnout will be low, because that’s the nature of runoffs, but maybe not much lower than this election because now the choice is clearer than it was in the seven-candidate field and we’re likely to see a bit more aggression in the campaigns. Get ready to vote again, District C.

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