Tony Gonzales really is a creep

Ewwww.

Late on a June night in 2020, amid a nail-biter of a GOP primary runoff, then-congressional candidate Tony Gonzales quickly turned a conversation with his campaign’s political director from casual to intimate.

Gonzales texted that she was a “smart girl” in response to frustrations she had expressed about dating. He used a diamond emoji to convey that she was special and shouldn’t “settle.”

Then, he asked when she normally went to sleep. Next, he asked what she would wear to bed.

Soon, it was “What kind of panties do you wear?”

Within hours, the married Navy veteran from San Antonio was asking for nude photos and describing how he wanted to have sex with her and have her “squeeze my balls.”

At the end of the night, after she replied “Nope” to yet another request for a photo, he replied, “47 nos is about my limit.”

The next day, the father of six again asked for a picture. And again the day after.

“I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it,” he said in a text on June 15, 2020.

She responded with a facepalm emoji. “You better do that in Congress,” she said. “And take me with you.”

The previously-unreported messages — and hundreds of others obtained by the San Antonio Express-News — show the congressman pursued a sexual relationship with a subordinate years before his 2024 affair with a married congressional staffer who later committed suicide.