Interview with Rep. Vikki Goodwin

I’m going to shift my interview focus to the Democratic primary runoff, which will be the next election for most of us. There are a few races of interest, I’m going to try to do what I can with them. The main race of interest statewide is for Lieutenant Governor, where four-term State Rep. Vikki Goodwin led the field. Rep. Goodwin, who represents HD47 in Travis County, was one of a dozen Dems who flipped Republican seats in 2018. A graduate of the LBJ School of Public Affairs, she runs a residential real estate business with her husband, and has served on the Appropriations Article III Subcommittee overseeing education funding in the Lege. Here’s what we talked about:

Courtesy of Greg Wythe, you can find a transcript for this interview here. I spoke to her runoff opponent Marcos Vélez back in February, and you can listen to that interview here. I also spoke to Ron Angeletti, the candidate in the SD04 special election here. I will have more interviews with runoff candidates soon.

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