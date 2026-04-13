Interview with Rep. Vikki Goodwin

Posted on April 13, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

Rep. Vikki Goodwin

I’m going to shift my interview focus to the Democratic primary runoff, which will be the next election for most of us. There are a few races of interest, I’m going to try to do what I can with them. The main race of interest statewide is for Lieutenant Governor, where four-term State Rep. Vikki Goodwin led the field. Rep. Goodwin, who represents HD47 in Travis County, was one of a dozen Dems who flipped Republican seats in 2018. A graduate of the LBJ School of Public Affairs, she runs a residential real estate business with her husband, and has served on the Appropriations Article III Subcommittee overseeing education funding in the Lege. Here’s what we talked about:

Courtesy of Greg Wythe, you can find a transcript for this interview here. I spoke to her runoff opponent Marcos Vélez back in February, and you can listen to that interview here. I also spoke to Ron Angeletti, the candidate in the SD04 special election here. I will have more interviews with runoff candidates soon.

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