Council passes ordinance to limit HPD’s interactions with ICE

Good.

Houston City Council approved a proposal from three city council members limiting Houston police officers’ cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Wednesday, with Mayor John Whitmire in support.

The proposal by Council Members Alejandra Salinas, Edward Pollard and Abbie Kamin eliminates a requirement that officers wait 30 minutes for federal agents to pick people up on non-criminal ICE administrative warrants, and requires police leaders to compile reports on the department’s cooperation with ICE.

The proposal passed 12-5, with conservative Council Members Amy Peck, Fred Flickinger, Mary Nan Huffman, Willie Davis and Twila Carter opposed.

The item erases a policy change Whitmire and Police Chief Noe Diaz announced just a few weeks ago after the Houston Chronicle reported that HPD officers in at least two cases had transported drivers to ICE agents, despite ICE administrative warrants being civil documents that do not on their own give officers the authority to make arrests.

Whitmire’s policy tweak said officers should wait 30 minutes for an ICE agent to pick up a person detained with a civil ICE warrant, and said the officer should call their sergeant to the scene.

Salinas, Kamin and Pollard felt that change didn’t sufficiently limit how the Houston Police Department works with ICE, and filed their proposed ordinance under Proposition A, a 2023 city charter amendment that allows any three council members to add an item to a meeting agenda as long as it’s legal. The charter typically gives only the mayor the power to place items on the agenda.

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Several council members spoke in favor of the proposal before its passage Wednesday.

“The current federal immigration dragnet and HPD policies are putting officers in an impossible situation,” said Council Member Julian Ramirez. “Following policies, they’ve called ICE on a battered woman, on a woman stranded at Hobby Airport, and on a woman who flagged down officers on Washington Avenue to report a crash.”

Ramirez said he supported the initiative because he’d learned during his time as a prosecutor that officers often need undocumented immigrants to help put criminals behind bars. He added the ordinance would make everyone safer and that effective law enforcement relied on the public’s trust.

“Do we want to have the most effective force possible to enforce serious state crimes and city ordinances, one the immigrant community trusts, or do we want a deportation force that enforces federal rule violations? Because you can’t have both,” Ramirez said. “I know which one I want.”

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Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Salinas emphasized the discussion wouldn’t be the council’s last on the issue, saying her office would continue to push back on the legal opinion that removed the proposal’s attempt to give HPD officers discretion in when to call ICE.