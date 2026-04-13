Sorry, but data centers don’t need those tax breaks

Let them pay their taxes.

Texas will lose out on at least $3.1 billion in sales tax revenue over the next two years thanks to an exemption for the state’s booming data center industry, according to the comptroller’s office.

That figure is likely a vast underestimate given the explosion of new facilities being built, but already makes the tax break one of the state’s costliest incentive programs and soon to be the most expensive of its kind in the nation.

Lawmakers, who will meet in January for the next legislative session, say they are considering proposals to either limit the scope of the tax break or get rid of it altogether.

“These new numbers are extremely concerning and I will say they’re unsustainable” said state Sen. Joan Huffman, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance in an interview with The Texas Tribune. “I plan to look at filing legislation to either repeal the exemption or take a very close look at it and see.”

Lawmakers approved the tax break more than a decade ago, when data centers were smaller and required fewer resources. From 2014 to 2022, the exemption amounted to between $5 million and $30 million in lost state revenue per year. By 2023, that skyrocketed to more than $150 million, and this year Texas is forgoing at least $1.3 billion — a number that is rapidly increasing every year, based on state projections.

The money Texas is poised to lose from the tax break on a yearly basis could pay for the entirety of the state’s new school voucher program, or it could double the size of a state disaster fund to help local communities like Kerr County prevent flooding. It’s also quickly outpacing the cost of Texas’ highly controversial Chapter 313 tax abatement program, which allowed manufacturing companies to avoid paying local school property taxes, drawing the ire of lawmakers who eventually shut down the program last year at its height of more than a billion dollars a year.

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Data center industry leaders warn that shrinking or ending the tax break could spell an end to Texas’ rising status as the nation’s No. 1 destination for data centers, a status the industry argues comes with new jobs and billions of dollars in local investment.

“I think the hostile message that sends would … give a lot of different companies pause about what the state of being able to invest in Texas for the long term is,” said Dan Diorio, vice president of state policy with the Data Center Coalition, a trade group that represents major tech companies.

Meanwhile, data centers are becoming increasingly unpopular among locals.

Cities like San Marcos, Amarillo, College Station, Waco and Harlingen have seen grassroots movements pressuring local officials to block data center projects. A recent Quinnipiac poll found 65% of Americans oppose the construction of a data center in their community.

Texas is one of 37 states offering tax exemptions for data centers, most of which are sales tax exemptions tied to local economic growth requirements. States like Virginia, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia also are debating whether to curtail or significantly alter those tax breaks.

The tech industry argues that tax breaks are crucial to maintain the industry’s investment in the state, which creates jobs and generates local tax revenue. Critics say the industry is choosing Texas for its abundance of cheap land and electricity as much as any tax break.

Dick Lavine, a former fiscal analyst for left-leaning policy group Every Texan, said there are many reasons why a company decides to build in a particular area, “and taxes is far from the most important.”

“Somebody’s giving out money; [the companies] want to be in line. But it’s not really how decisions are made, especially when there’s bedrock things like land and energy that are much more important than their tax rate,” Lavine added.