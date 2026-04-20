Interview with Darrell Jordan

The main runoff of interest in the Democratic primary is for District Clerk, which is an open seat as incumbent Clerk Marilyn Burgess is not running for a third term. There was a big field in March, so I decided to wait till the second round to do interviews. First up is probably the most familiar name from the primary, former County Criminal Court Judge Darrell Jordan. Briefly the only Democrat on the County Court benches – this was before 2018 – and one of only two judges to support the landmark bail reform lawsuit, Jordan has spent 24 years in the Army and the National Guard, where he is the head of the Texas National Guard’s Trial Defense Services Office. He has also been legal counsel to the Texas Legislature and a special prosecutor in the Sandra Bland case. He had a lot of opinions about the District Clerk’s office, and you can hear about them all here:

PREVIOUSLY

Ron Angeletti – SD04 (special election)

Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lt Governor

Marcos Vélez – Lt Governor

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Courtesy of Greg Wythe, you can find a transcript for this interview here. I will have an interview with District Clerk candidate Alex Maldonado later this week, and more interviews with runoff candidates soon.

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