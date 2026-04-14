Astrodome to be considered for National Historic Landmark status

Wow.

It’s hard to believe that the Astrodome, which became the world’s first domed sports stadium when it opened on April 9, 1965, doesn’t already have National Historic Landmark status. Often nicknamed the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World,’ the Astrodome is now one step closer to earning the distinction.

The National Park Service recently shared that the Astrodome meets the criteria for consideration as a National Historic Landmark.

“It’s the highest honor that a historic site can receive,” explains Beth Wiedower Jackson, executive director of the Astrodome Conservancy.

To qualify, a property must meet one of six criteria:

Be the location of an event that had a significant impact on American history overall.

Be the property most strongly associated with a nationally significant figure in American history.

Provide an outstanding illustration of a broad theme or trend in American history overall.

Be an outstanding example of an architectural style or significant development in engineering.

Be part of a group of resources that together form a historic district.

Be a property that can provide nationally significant archeological information.

There are approximately 2,700 National Historic Landmarks. The Astrodome would be in good company.

“That level of designation really elevates the building across the country, internationally, and at home as well,” Jackson says. “If we’re rising to the level of the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge, then the Astrodome is not just sitting there. It has value to the nation. So if there’s a way to save it, we should. This is important.”

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While meeting the criteria for becoming a National Historic Landmark is the first step in a multi-year process, Jackson notes the milestone’s significance. Preservation Houston prepared the evaluation in partnership with the Astrodome Conservancy.

“Because the building has already been designated a State Antiquities Landmark, which has teeth, a National Historic Landmark will not add any protections,” Jackson says. “What this honorific designation does in the mindset of the public is affirm the rarity and the value of the Astrodome.”

The next move is to prepare the formal nomination. The Conservancy is raising funds to hire a professional consultant to prepare a compelling case.

Ultimately, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior would need to issue the final approval.