Court blocks changes to Historically Underutilized Business Program

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A Travis County district court judge granted a request for a temporary injunction to block the latest rule changes to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) program. The injunction reverts HUB program back to its original regulations, but the judge said her ruling only affects the six businesses that filed suit against the state.

The Honorable Amy Clark Meachum said she ruled in favor of the temporary injunction because no court in the state had voided the HUB program in its more than three decade existence, and added that no executive agency had the authority to interpret the laws passed by the legislative branch of government.

The decision comes after a group of female-owned and minority-owned businesses sued the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, and acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, after the agency drastically overhauled the program late last year.

“This is a victory for the rule of law. This is a victory for the separation of powers. And this is a victory for every single small business owner in Texas who has had the courage to stand up and fight,” Alphonso David, the co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a news conference following the ruling.

The plaintiffs in the case argue that the Comptroller overstepped its executive authority in changing state statute and financially harmed more than 15,000 small businesses. The Texas Attorney General’s office is defending the Comptroller’s actions because they argue the HUB program violated both state and federal constitutions.

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Some of the business owners named in the lawsuit testified in court Monday to talk about the impacts of the rule changes. Ruben Mercado Jr. owns and operates a civil construction company in Houston called Ipsum General Contractors LLC. He testified that 85% of his business comes from HUB-related contracts.

Mercado, who is a veteran but not disabled, said he had to layoff 15 of his 20 employees following the changes to the HUB program. Mercado said he lost a $2 million dollar contract following the changes, although he testified he was never told why he lost the contract.

Representatives from two organizations that help minority-owned businesses also took the stand in court Monday to talk about the impact they were seeing. Margo Posey, the president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Business Council, said the changes were devastating to her small business members who had to layoff employees and were at risk of losing property.

State attorneys tried to point out during cross-examination of witnesses that no existing contracts were proven to be cancelled because of the Comptroller’s actions, and said any projections of a loss in revenue were merely presumptions.

Both sides of the issue were in agreement that the HUB program did not guarantee a company to win a publicly-funded contract. That is because state agencies are required by law to get the best value for taxpayer-funded projects. But the argument that seemed to sway judge Meachum the most was the issue of separation of powers.

State Sen. Royce West, who helped craft the bill in the 90s, also testified in court today that when the legislatures crafted the bill, they had no intention of allowing the Comptroller to change it.

“It’s law in the state of Texas,” West said in a news conference. “Today, the court upheld that law.”

Monday’s order restores the HUB program rules to what they were before Hancock’s emergency order, but only for the six plaintiffs in the case. David, the counsel for the plaintiffs, said principle of the ruling on Monday was that all executive branch officers can not rewrite laws crafted by the legislature.

David also added that he interprets the judge’s ruling to allow other companies to reapply for the HUB program since regulations are being returned back to normal.

“That means practically is that anyone who was a part of the program could effectively reapply,” David said. “They’re not prohibited from doing that and if the controller precludes them from reapplying, they create additional constitutional problems.”