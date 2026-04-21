Texas blog roundup for the week of April 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance is not currently blocking the Strait of Hormuz as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff considers the possibilities for a special election in CD23.

SocraticGadfly talks about “Death Valley Days” — the heart of his recent vacation, not a remake of the 1950s black and white TV oater.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said we must show up for ourselves to speak, or in protest, at Houston City Council at Public Comment Session, Tuesday, 4/21. We must contact Council. Repeal of the ICE ordinance at command of Abbott means Houston is run by the far-right such as the police union.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal wonders what will happen when Texas experiences another disaster.

G. Elliott Morris shows why high prices are at the root of presidential unpopularity.

Pete von der Haar contemplates the Pope.

Your Local Epidemiologist expounds on EKGs and women’s health, with a story line on The Pitt as a starting point.

The Dallas Observer checks in on Fort Worth ISD as it starts its taken-over journey.

Franklin Strong presents the Book Loving Texans’ Guide to the May 2026 Elections, which this time allows for more of a focus on good candidates than on bad ones.

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