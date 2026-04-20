Early voting for the May 2 elections starts today

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Early Voting for the May 2, 2026, Special Election to fill a vacancy in Texas Senate District 4 will take place April 20-28, except for April 21, when the polls will be closed in observance of San Jacinto Day. Election Day is on Saturday, May 2. Texas Senate District 4 covers all of Chambers County and portions of Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, and Montgomery Counties in the southeastern part of the state. “There are two candidates running for Texas Senate District 4. The elected candidate will serve the remainder of Senator Brandon Creighton’s term through January 2027,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “In Harris County, there are more than 221,000 registered voters in State Senate District 4, mostly in Humble, Spring, Atascocita, and Kingwood.” If you live in North Harris County, check your sample ballot at HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-m-Ballot to confirm your eligibility to vote in this election. Texas Senate District 4 is the only election being conducted by the Harris County Clerk’s Office on May 2. For information about other elections, please contact the respective jurisdictions. Harris County will operate 7 early voting locations and 27 on Election Day. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any polling location within the county. A complete list of the locations, along with estimated wait times, is available at HarrisVotes.com/Vote-Centers. Early Voting Mon., April 20 – (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Tues., April 21 – Polls closed for San Jacinto Day

Wed.., April 22 – Sat., April 25 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sun., April 26 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Mon., April 27 – Tue., April 28 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Election Day Sat., May 2 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Acceptable Photo Identification TX Driver’s License (DPS)

TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)

TX Handgun License (DPS)

U.S. Military ID with photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

U.S. Passport (book or card) Voting by Mail Application deadline: April 20, 2026

Eligible voters include: Individuals 65 or older Voters who are sick or have a disability Voters who will be outside the county during the voting period Voters expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day Voters confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote

For additional election information, visit HarrisVotes.com and @HarrisVotes on social media.

The large majority of us are not voting in this election – 221K voters is less than ten percent of the total number of RVs in Harris County. As we have seen before, there generally isn’t much of anything going on electorally in Harris County in May of even-numbered years. There may be some elections for smaller cities or school boards, or for things like MUDs, but if so they are not being administered by the Harris County Clerk and you’ll have to find out about them elsewhere.

If you are in SD04 or know someone who is, please check out my interview with Ron Angeletti, the Democratic candidate in SD04 both for the special election and for November. As previously discussed, SD04 is a solid red district that was still 65% Republican in 2018, so to say the least Angeletti faces very long odds. There is still value in getting out the vote for him, because making this race closer than expected also sends a message in this environment. In some ways it might even be a louder message than Sen. Taylor Rehmet’s victory in SD09, because Angeletti has no money and no one is paying any attention to this race. I believe it will take a push from the parties and clubs to get out the vote for Angeletti, so do make some noise about it if you’re there. For comparison purposes:

2014 SD04 special election = 30,348 total votes (four Republican candidates running)

2026 GOP primary for SD04 = 88,529 total votes

2026 Dem primary for SD04 = 47,762 votes

I don’t think those numbers mean anything, I’m just putting them out there. My goal here would be to get Angeletti to over 40% of the vote. I think that would help reinforce the message of Democratic enthusiasm and Republican disgruntlement. We’ll see how it goes.

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