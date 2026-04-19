April 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

Posted on April 19, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

We are now past the primary, so we have whittled down the field a bit and gotten a better idea about how some of the candidates that we hope will be strong challengers are doing with fundraising. The January 2026 reports are here, the October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

James Talarico – Senate
Colin Allred – Senate
Jasmine Crockett – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02
Evan Hunt – CD03
Lizzie Fletcher – CD07
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09
Caitlin Rourk – CD10
Bobby Pulido – CD15
Christian Menefee – CD18
Al Green – CD18
Kristin Hook – CD21
Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22
Katy Padilla Stout – CD23
Kevin Burge – CD24
Jon Buchwald – CD24
William Marks – CD25
Ernest Lineberger – CD26
Henry Cuellar – CD28
Sylvia Garcia – CD29
Justin Early – CD31
Julie Johnson – CD33
Colin Allred – CD33
Vicente Gonzalez – CD34
Maureen Galindo – CD35
Johnny Garcia – CD35
Melissa McDonough – CD38


Dist  Name             Raised      Spent      Loans    On Hand
==============================================================
Sen   Talarico     40,284,109 30,425,243          0  9,858,865
Sen   Crockett     11,092,295 10,459,209          0    633,086
Sen   Allred        7,462,453  7,459,793          0      2,660

02    Finnie        2,560,873  1,017,792  1,871,000  1,543,080
03    Hunt            336,981    305,935     78,338     31,046
07    Fletcher      1,229,656    795,424          0  1,750,893
09    Gutierrez         5,999      3,515          0      2,484
10    Rourk           243,993    188,133          0     55,859
15    Pulido        1,620,305  1,217,311          0    402,993
18    Menefee       3,262,576  3,006,718          0    255,858
18    Green         1,184,699  1,139,214    200,000    264,570
21    Hook            154,022    106,520          0     51,859
22    Greene-Scott     41,012     40,531          0        116
23    Stout           238,440     92,429      7,392    145,758
24    Burge           149,621    127,433          0     22,187
24    Buchwald        191,410    186,600    168,684      4,809
25    Marks            78,754     61,323     30,000     17,431
26    Lineberger      122,134    122,059     36,000      3,568
28    Cuellar       1,620,505    904,427    238,000    764,036
29    Garcia          903,166  1,099,257          0    175,662
31    Early            89,298     81,616     56,892      7,682
33    Johnson       2,075,048  1,818,698     50,000    487,253
33    Allred        6,433,742  5,754,873          0    678,869
34    Gonzalez      2,907,549  1,293,622          0  1,895,986
35    Galindo           9,451     11,389          0      2,169
35    Garcia          247,432    205,329      8,918     42,103
38    McDonough        47,897     33,294    113,239     37,302

We’ve already discussed Talarico’s huge haul, so I won’t belabor the point. He’s also spent a lot of money, but that’s all gone towards campaigning, and I’m fine with that. There’s no way to know what Jasmine Crockett’s numbers would look like if she had prevailed in March, or if they had improbably wound up in a runoff. It’s a little hard to think she’d have matched Talarico, but she did quite well as it was, and I see no reason not to think of her as the current frontrunner to take on Ted Cruz in 2030, if she keeps herself busy and visible and wants to do that. I won’t report on her or on Colin Allred, whose Senate account is now basically empty anyway, going forward.

I feel very confident about Katy Padilla Stout as the Democratic candidate in CD23. Any questions I had about where she was with fundraising as of January have been answered affirmatively, and she has stepped it up a notch since the primary. She may not win, in November or whenever the special election may be, but by all I can see she’s the best candidate we could have gotten for this race, and that’s all anyone can ask for. The same is true and then some for Bobby Pulido, who is running a great campaign in CD15. Putting those two Republican-held seats in play, in a cycle where Republicans had dreams of taking away five Democratic-held seats, is phenomenal.

I wish I could be as excited about CDs 09 and 35, both of which project to be tossups going by 2018 numbers. Maureen Galindo came out of nowhere and has the support of the other two candidates from that primary, and that says something good about her. I’m just disappointed that her non-existent fundraising didn’t pick up at all following her making it into the runoff. Same for Leticia Gutierrez, whose outright win in CD09 in that large field is at least as impressive. I don’t know what those situations are, and I get that Johnny Garcia has his share of establishment support in CD35, but one way or another they both need some help. It is in everyone’s interest, and that goes double, triple, quadruple for the incumbent Congressional Democrats whose chances to be in the majority increase if these two campaigns become financially viable. I cannot stress enough that Leticia Gutierrez and whoever emerges from CD35 need to be supported so they can run real campaigns. You cannot win a Congressional race with this little money to spend.

Beyond that, candidates in some other races that could be competitive in this increasingly blue environment have raised some money but don’t have much in the bank, outside of Sean Finnie, who is in a tougher district. Props to Evan Hunt and Caitlin Rourk, who I hope can either get a handle on their expenditures or raise enough to not have to worry so much about them. I’m not sure who to root for in the CD24 runoff, but that’s another one where some investment by incumbent Dems, who do have some money to splash around, would be worth at least some heavy thinking. Thanks to CDs 15 and 23 we have some offensive opportunities, but we’re potentially leaving some hold chances on the table, and we’re not doing anything yet to expand the field. Basically, we don’t have 2018 vibes in this context just yet. We can get there, but if we’re not there by the July report then what we have now is probably as much as we’ll get. For a national view, see The Downballot for more.

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