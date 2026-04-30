Texas blog roundup for the week of April 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance has never attended the White House Correspondents Dinner but it always brings you the weekly roundup.

Off the Kuff rounded up the Q1 campaign finance reports for Texas Democratic candidates for Senate and Congress.

SocraticGadfly read The New Republic’s interview of George Conway, and realized that Never Trumper Republicans and Blue Anon Democrats remain largely clueless about the actuality of the 25th Amendment.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project offered six observations from the gutting of the ICE/City of Houston ordinance. At bottom line, there is no abuse from our authoritarian, white-supremacist state & federal governments that will cause Houston city government to meaningfully advocate for our rights.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck breaks down the moment when SCOTUS decided that the rules no longer applied to it.

The Dallas Observer wonders what will happen with primary runoff voting after the ouster of Allen West.

Law Dork digs into the disgraceful indictments of the SPLC filed by the Trump Justice Department.

The Barbed Wire reminds us that we have always had Tony Gonzaleses, and we still have them now.

Texas Monthly documents the damage the border wall is doing to locals and the environment.

Chris Tackett demolishes a few “Christian European” myths.

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