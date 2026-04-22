Interview with Alex Maldonado

I promised you two interviews for Harris County District Clerk, and today we have the second of them. Alex Maldonado is a high school math and statistics teacher in Clear Creek ISD. Maldonado got an associate’s degree when he graduated high school at 17, and later got a master’s in education from Rice. He’s now back in school at UH, in industrial engineering, where he also serves as musical director for the Catholic Newman Center. All that and he’s just now 23 years old, as per this Chron profile of him following the primary. Here’s our conversation:

PREVIOUSLY

Ron Angeletti – SD04 (special election)

Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lt Governor

Marcos Vélez – Lt Governor

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Darrell Jordan – Harris County District Clerk

Courtesy of Greg Wythe, you can find a transcript for this interview here. I’m working on interviews for the two CD18 candidates, which will likely be in May. Let me know what you think.

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