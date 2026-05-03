The Accursèd Alphabetical Clock, which displays the current time alphabetically.

“Stephen Colbert Bequeaths His Iran War Jokes to Jimmy Kimmel”.

“Well, kids, gather round, and let’s reintroduce you to the concept of the “pilot.” The idea of shooting a tester episode before committing to paying for an entire season is back in vogue during these belt-tightening times. And streamers, which once prided themselves on being the anti-networks, are once again taking a cue from the way TV used to be made.”

Tucker Carlson still sucks, no matter what he might be saying about Trump now. You do not, under any circumstances, have to hand it to him.

“Hair colorists warn clients not to use ChatGPT for color formulations”.

“This isn’t an anti-“AI” post. It is a “the more other people claiming to be writers use ‘AI’ the more secure my gig gets” post. If you want to use “AI” to generate ideas or create your prose or whatever, by all means, be my guest. The next twenty years of my career thanks you in advance for your choices.”

“Fueled by family viewing and recruiting purposes, youth sports streaming is now a $10 billion business”.

RIP, Luni Tune, last Ankole cattle at the Houston Zoo.

Let them eat rotisserie chicken.

“The goal of the Secret Service isn’t to prevent any incident at a high-profile event — it’s to prevent an incident that could harm the president.”

“This is, above all, a deeply dishonest indictment—politically motivated, intellectually bankrupt, and designed to leave a lasting false impression in the minds of people who will never look past the headline: My gosh, the good guys are the bad guys. The SPLC is a shill for the very groups it claims to fight. It is a narrative that is not just false but Orwellian, turned exactly on its head by people who purposely intend to deceive.”

“The story goes like this. A war is coming between good (AI) and evil (government regulation). If AI wins, a New Jerusalem will dawn where human intelligence is eclipsed by intellectually superior computers that represent, figuratively if not literally, Jesus Christ’s return. Techies call this the Singularity. Silicon Valley executives can prepare for that great gettin’ up day by paying $15,900 to attend a five-day seminar at an establishment in Santa Clara County, California, called—I kid you not—Singularity University.”

“This is an example of why I, as a believer, do not trust public schools to teach the Bible. It’s a massive distortion of the meaning of the book of Jonah.”

“That’s the thing about Alex Jones. He spent 15 years saying, “There are going to be guys on the streets wearing masks, shoving you in the back of a van and putting you on a black site.” Then all that shit happened and he was like, “Amazing. Cool. Let’s go.””

“Put simply: I need more time in my life when I’m not thinking about this man, reading about him, talking about him…and I need more control over when I’m doing those things. I can’t pretend like he doesn’t exist because I do believe he’s harming my country and the people in it but I need to compartmentalize better.”

From the Grifters Gonna Grift Department.

““Moral injury” is playing an underappreciated role in why MAGA members are leaving the movement. They chose to support Trump, but that choice can no longer be reconciled with their belief that they are actually good people.”

“Call me a purist, but I’ve always found a certain honor in sports betting in its simplest form: A sportsbook sets a line, and a bettor feels confident enough in their view of the game that they think they can make the right call about 54 percent of the time and take some of the book’s money. Call me naive, but that’s what I thought most sports betting would look like after the Supreme Court struck down a law in 2018 that had prevented states from legalizing the practice. But the sportsbooks have turned much of the betting experience into a pure sugar rush, one in which someone doesn’t just bet degenerately on events with little information and bad odds but does it repeatedly without ever pausing to think about it.”

“In the meantime, please follow a thorough backup regimen and be careful out there. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an AI go rogue and start deleting important databases.”

“If you read cursive, the Newberry [Library in Chicago] has a job for you.”

RIP, Tony Wilson, singer, founder of the band Hot Chocolate, songwriter best known for “You Sexy Thing”.

“If you wouldn’t lick a cow’s underneath, why would you drink raw milk? There’s a reason pasteurization is around.”

“Australia has proposed taxing digital giants Meta, Google and TikTok on a part of their revenue to pay for news reporters.”

RIP, Nedra Talley Ross, last surviving original member of the Ronettes, best known for “Be My Baby”.

RIP, David Allan Coe, outlaw country musician and singer.

“Paramount subscribers, in a lawsuit filed on Thursday in California federal court, allege the [$110 billion megadeal for Warner Bros. Discovery] will substantially reduce competition in streaming, news and theatrical distribution in violation of antitrust laws. They seek a court order blocking the merger and unwinding Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount.”

“What Ezra Klein and Sam Alito have in common.”

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