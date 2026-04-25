Unelected HISD Board votes to fire HISD union leader

What the hell are we doing here?

Houston ISD’s appointed board of managers voted Thursday to terminate a teacher union leader even though an independent hearing examiner initially recommended that the district reinstate the longtime educator.

All six members who were present voted in favor of terminating Michelle Williams, president of the Houston Education Association and third grade teacher. The attorneys’ arguments showed that questions went beyond the individual case, such as whether a teacher can deviate from the curriculum, including when they believe it is necessary to accommodate student needs.

The board’s decision goes against a February recommendation from a state-appointed independent hearing examiner, who found that Williams was wrongfully terminated after a two-day hearing. The examiner decided HISD “did not provide a preponderance of credible, admissible evidence” and therefore “has not established any of the reasons for the proposed termination” with enough evidence.

But Wednesday night, HISD submitted a brief to the board, asking members to approve a modified recommendation that would reverse the examiner’s recommendation to mean there was sufficient evidence to fire Williams, said Williams’ attorney, Giana Ortiz. She questioned how the board could make that change after the independent examiner found no wrongdoing.

“We’re going to be exploring that and really diving into what they’ve asked,” Ortiz said. “Because we just got it last night. And so we’ve not had a chance to fully digest it, nor has the board.”

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Ortiz said Thursday the district wants to convince the board in 10 minutes that the hearing examiner got it wrong after two days of hearing.

“Your lawyers want to convince you that, based on one email, Michelle Williams refused to implement HISD curriculum,” Ortiz argued. “But that is not the case. The evidence showed that Michelle Williams agreed to and did implement HISD curriculum in a way that complied with the law.”

Ortiz said the teacher raised concerns that the curriculum, pacing and sequence did not allow her to accommodate the needs of special education, emergent bilingual, and gifted and talented students.

“Mike Miles knows Michelle Williams,” Ortiz said. “The evidence bore that out. The evidence bore out that she is a problem for him. Witness testimony said she speaks at board meetings. She speaks to the media. And she makes complaints to TEA (the Texas Education Agency). She speaks for the children and the teachers in this district.”