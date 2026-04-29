Early voting for the May 16 District C runoff starts today

It’s now time for Election #2 of 3 in the month of May. This one is the runoff for Houston City Council District C, between Joe Panzarella, who led with about 33% of the vote in April, and Nick Hellyar, who had 22%. This is from the press release yesterday morning announcing a media availability for the Harris County Clerk on the start of early voting:

Early Voting Wed., April 29 – Sat., May 2 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sun., May 3 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Mon., May 4 – Sat., May 9 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sun., May 10 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Mon., May 11 – Tue., May 12 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Election Day Sat., May 16 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Harris County will operate six vote centers during Early Voting and 20 on Election Day. For a list of vote centers and additional election information, visit HarrisVotes.com. Follow @HarrisVotes on social media for news and updates.

Specifically, the vote center info is here, and it looks like the same set of locations as for the original election. As you can see, there will be plenty of time to vote.

My interview with Joe Panzarella is here, and my interview with Nick Hellyar is here. Give them a listen if you’re in District C and haven’t listened to them yet.

This election begins just as the early voting for the special election in SD04 comes to an end. Here’s the daily EV report from that race; remember that only a smallish portion of Harris County is in that district. Runoff Day is Saturday, May 2, and you can find the Election Day voting locations for Harris County here. My interview with Democrat Ron Angeletti is here.

And hey, right after the May 16 election concludes, it will be time to begin early voting for the May 26 primary runoffs. What, you thought the County Clerk folks had it too easy this year? Pshaw. I’ll have more on that when I get it from the Clerk, who I hope is sitting on a lounge chair while being fanned and fed grapes. It’s voting time, get ready to get going.

UPDATE : Here’s the official press release about the start of early voting for the District C runoff.

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