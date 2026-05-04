Goodbye, Northwest Mall

Hello, maybe, the long-awaited high-speed rail terminal.

Crews have begun the process of demolishing the old Northwest Mall with the hope that the location near the 610 Loop and U.S. 290 will one day become a train station, according to a developer.

Texas High Speed Rail Holdings LLC, previously known as Texas Central, is attempting to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. The company aims to build its Houston terminal on the mall property if its plans for the high-speed rail get approved.

Demolition is expected to take approximately 12 months.

“Removal of the legacy mall and adjacent structures on the 45-acre parcel is another step forward,” a Texas High-Speed Rail Holdings spokesperson said in a statement. “This is important early enabling and foundation work that will allow the project to proceed as soon as we get the green light. Once approved, the project will create jobs and help drive important economic growth for Texas.”

The spokesperson also said a plans for “world class multi-use site” are also being considered to complement the station.