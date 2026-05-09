How much would you pay to bring an NHL team to Houston?

Assuming you’re the kind of billionaire who wants to do such a thing, of course.

If groups led by Dan Friedkin and Tilman Fertitta want to land an NHL expansion franchise for Houston, it’s not getting any cheaper.

The franchise fee will start at $2 billion, NHL officials confirmed Tuesday. The NHL’s most recent expansion fees were $500 million for Las Vegas (in 2017) and $650 million for Seattle (in 2021). In April 2024, the Arizona Coyotes’ hockey assets were sold for $1.2 billion to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, with the franchise becoming the Utah Mammoth.

The NHL has no current plans to expand, but the bar is set for groups that meet the league’s four main criteria:

Stable ownership.

An arena.

Suitable market.

And that the franchise will make the league stronger.

If a group checks all four boxes, the league’s expansion committee would evaluate the bid and then pass it to full ownership for a vote.