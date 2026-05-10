“The Fallout From Trump’s Pope Bashing”.

“Despite how unnerving a [food] recall might be, experts argue that it might be a good thing that we’re still seeing them, because that means there are still people within the government doing the work to keep our food safe. ”

“Passenger railroads see a sharp jump in ridership as gas prices climb”.

“But even if nobody ultimately goes to jail, these investigations and indictments have been far from harmless. They have corroded our justice system by showing it can be wielded as a tool of harassment, intimidation, and vengeance. To undo that damage, we will need reforms that rebuild guardrails against abuse.”

RIP, John Sterling, longtime radio voice of the New York Yankees.

“American public schools are awash in YouTube. According to more than 45 families, school administrators, clinicians and educators across the country interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, schools’ overreliance on the Google-owned platform for educational content has created a gateway for students to get sucked into an infinite scroll of videos on school-issued devices.”

“Maine and Washington, which enacted its own law last month, are among the latest Democratic-led states to ask for more tax dollars from the rich as national wealth inequality widens and states face heightened budget pressures. They follow the lead of other states including New Jersey and Massachusetts that have implemented specific taxes for the rich.”

“Civics teachers are not OK, and that stinks, no matter what year it is. But it’s really awful when we should be in a more celebratory mood.”

RIP, Gwen Farrell Adair, actor best known for various roles on M*A*S*H.

“The truth is that Democrats cannot expect anything they do in 2029 to survive, no matter how large their majorities might be in 2029 or how seemingly solid the Constitutional case for their actions might be, as long as the current GOP majority runs the high court. And so they have little choice but to do something about it, if the voters give them the ability to do so. Court-packing ain’t great, but it sure beats the alternative.”

There is now a real radio station in Cincinnati with the call letters WKRP. About time.

“Canadian fiddle star Ashley MacIsaac has brought a lawsuit against Google for allegedly falsely identifying him as a “convicted sex offender” in an AI-generated Overview search summary.”

“On April 14, I created a free account on ChatGPT and asked for some help. It resisted me at first, but after some pushing the responses turned shocking. During a conversation lasting about 20 minutes, OpenAI’s chatbot gave me extensive advice on weapons and tactics as I simulated planning a mass shooting.”

“Last week, the anti-abortion movement crossed a major new redline. A South Carolina Senate committee voted to advance a bill that would, with almost no exceptions, not only ban abortions but also classify abortion as a misdemeanor crime for patients. The proposed law includes a highly unusual misdemeanor punishment of two years in prison. This has never happened before.”

“A profile that asks “what does Tucker really believe?” has already accepted the premise that there’s a real Tucker buried somewhere who could be located if only the right questions were asked. The premise is the trap. There is no hidden Tucker. The trick is the belief.”

“This acceleration isn’t just a consequence of soaring fossil fuel prices. It is also the result of the worldwide realization that, with the end of Pax Americana, depending on imported hydrocarbons is a risk not worth taking. The United States cannot be relied on to keep sea lanes open when cheap drones can take out an oil tanker or a major pipeline. Even relying on oil and gas from America itself is dangerous, since one never knows when an erratic U.S. government – now under the control of a twice-elected malignant narcissist — will try to use energy as a tool of coercion.”

“Bert Callais, lead plaintiff in case that gutted Voting Rights Act, is an election conspiracist who was at Jan. 6 protest“. Of course he was.

“But the war in Iran, which the United States and Israel launched two months ago this week, may turn out to be the push that dislodges fossil fuels’ place atop the world’s energy system.”

RIP, Ted Turner, founder of CNN, former owner of the Atlanta Braves, former husband of Jane Fonda.

“President Donald Trump’s signature economic policy hit another brick wall Thursday evening when the Court of International Trade overturned new tariffs Trump enacted to replace the tariffs blocked by the Supreme Court.”

“It’s a public safety issue that they’re not doing the types of prosecutions they should be doing. You can’t tell me that sex trafficking and drug trafficking and that kind of thing is less important than people going into a church to protest.”

“Senate and House Democrats have launched an investigation into whether pardons and commutations issued by President Trump were driven by “pay-to-play dynamics,” according to letters obtained by CBS News.”

“Robbin Stowers may be the greatest grandmother in sports card hobby history.”

RIP, Ask Jeeves, a/k/a ask.com, former Internet search engine. I too would like for it to not be resurrected as a chatbot.

Of course there are hantavirus betting markets. Of course there are.

RIP, Bobby Cox, Hall of Fame manager for the Atlanta Braves.

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