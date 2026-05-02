Today is Election Day for the SD04 special election

From the inbox:

Election Day for the May 2, 2026, Special Election to fill the vacancy in Texas Senate District 4 is tomorrow. The district includes all of Chambers County and portions of Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, and Montgomery counties. There are two candidates running in this election, Republican Brett W. Ligon and Democrat Ron C. Angeletti. The elected candidate will serve the remainder of Senator Brandon Creighton’s term through January 2027.

“If you’re a registered Harris County voter in the Spring, Kingwood, Atascocita, or Humble areas, I encourage you to review your sample ballot at HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot to confirm your eligibility for this election,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “With more than 221,000 Harris County voters in Texas Senate District 4, participation in this election is more important than ever.”

Harris County will operate 27 vote centers on Election Day. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any polling location within the county. A complete list of the locations, along with estimated wait times, is available at HarrisVotes.com.

Election Day

Sat., May 2 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Acceptable Photo Identification

TX Driver’s License (DPS)

TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)

TX Handgun License (DPS)

U.S. Military ID with photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Mail Ballot Drop-Off

Voters can hand-deliver their mail ballot on Election Day at 1019 Congress St. in downtown Houston between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A valid photo ID is required.

If a voter decides to vote in person instead, they must surrender their mail ballot at a vote center. If the voter does not have their mail ballot, they may still vote in person, but must vote a provisional ballot per the Texas Election Code.

For additional election information, visit HarrisVotes.com and @HarrisVotes on social media.