Today is Election Day for the SD04 special election

Election Day for the May 2, 2026, Special Election to fill the vacancy in Texas Senate District 4 is tomorrow. The district includes all of Chambers County and portions of Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, and Montgomery counties. There are two candidates running in this election, Republican Brett W. Ligon and Democrat Ron C. Angeletti. The elected candidate will serve the remainder of Senator Brandon Creighton’s term through January 2027.
“If you’re a registered Harris County voter in the Spring, Kingwood, Atascocita, or Humble areas, I encourage you to review your sample ballot at HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot to confirm your eligibility for this election,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “With more than 221,000 Harris County voters in Texas Senate District 4, participation in this election is more important than ever.”
Harris County will operate 27 vote centers on Election Day. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any polling location within the county. A complete list of the locations, along with estimated wait times, is available at HarrisVotes.com.
Election Day
- Sat., May 2 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
Acceptable Photo Identification
- TX Driver’s License (DPS)
- TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)
- TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)
- TX Handgun License (DPS)
- U.S. Military ID with photo
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo
- U.S. Passport (book or card)
Mail Ballot Drop-Off
- Voters can hand-deliver their mail ballot on Election Day at 1019 Congress St. in downtown Houston between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A valid photo ID is required.
- If a voter decides to vote in person instead, they must surrender their mail ballot at a vote center. If the voter does not have their mail ballot, they may still vote in person, but must vote a provisional ballot per the Texas Election Code.
For additional election information, visit HarrisVotes.com and @HarrisVotes on social media.
As noted before, the voting locations for today are here, which are not to be confused with the early voting locations for the Houston City Council District C special election runoff, which are here. We will get through this, I promise. Note that there are also some school board elections happening that are not being run by the Harris County Clerk, so you’ll need to consult their webpages to know where to vote. I will have the SD04 special election results for you tomorrow. Go vote in whichever election you’re eligible for, if you are eligible for one of them and haven’t done so already.