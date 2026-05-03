Smokable hemp ban remains blocked

The reprieve has been extended.

Texas hemp businesses can keep selling cannabis flower and concentrates for now after a Travis County judge blocked key parts of the state’s new hemp regulations while a lawsuit plays out.

Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle granted a temporary injunction Friday, stopping Texas health officials from enforcing a new “total delta-9 THC” standard that counted THCA toward the legal THC limit for consumable hemp products. THCA is a naturally occuring compound in cannabis that converts into Delta-9 when heated or smoked.

Delta-9 THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Under Texas law, hemp is a legal category of cannabis with no more than 0.3% Delta-9 by dry weight.

The judge also blocked certain restrictions on transporting hemp, sharply higher fees charged to businesses and a penalty structure that would have treated each day of some violations as a separate violation.

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The order applies broadly across the state’s consumable hemp industry, not just to the businesses that sued.

Judge DeSeta Lyttle gave three reasons for that statewide reach. She found it would be impossible to provide complete relief to the plaintiffs if only they could operate under the previous rules. DeSeta Lyttle also said enforcement would cause an “indivisible injury” across the industry. And she said limiting the order to the named plaintiffs would likely lead to a “multiplicity of suits” which could weigh down the court system.

The order prevents the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) from enforcing the new THC calculation to restrict the transport of hemp plants or materials intended for further processing.

The ruling also prevents the state from charging higher fees. The DSHS rules enacted March 31 increased annual retail registration fees from $150 to $5,000 per location. Manufacturer licensing fees rose from $250 per year to $10,000 annually.

Finally, the temporary injunction stops the state from enforcing escalating daily penalties. The order specifically blocks a section of the new rules that says “each day a violation continues or occurs counts as a separate violation when calculating an administrative penalty.”

The injunction doesn’t freeze all of the new hemp regulations. The judge wrote that unchallenged provisions, including requirements for child-resistant packaging, a minimum purchase age of 21 and other consumer-safety regulations remain in effect.

The state is expected to appeal the temporary injunction.

The temporary injunction remains in effect until a trial set for July 27, during which the plaintiffs will seek a permanent block of the rules.