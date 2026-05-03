Ligon wins SD04 special election

Not a surprise. The only question was by how much. He was up 75-25 in early voting and was at that margin with a bit over half of the precincts reporting, running ahead of the Trump 2024 margin. I had some hope for a closer race, but it’s hard to get voters out when there’s no visible campaign. You’ve got to at least have a surfboard if you want to ride a wave.

Looking through the list of Book Loving Texans races and candidates, which we discussed here, it looks like mostly good results. Good candidates beat bad candidates in Lake Travis and Northeast ISD (San Antonio), with a mixed result in Frisco. Three good candidates were leading with modest margins after early voting in Grapevine-Colleyville, with close races in Mansfield. (Sorry, not all results were available via googling.) Spring Branch, Clear Creek, and Katy avoided electing bad candidates, while Pearland had a mixed result. All in all, pretty good. I’ll add updates as I can.

UPDATE : The three Grapevine-Colleyville ISD incumbents, all of whom were on the “bad” list, were defeated. Still no news I can see about Mansfield.

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