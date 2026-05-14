Texas blog roundup for the week of May 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance will hold on to a Callais-shaped grudge for a long time as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interprets a pro-Cornyn election projection that assumes Republicans are already in deep doo-doo for November in Texas.

SocraticGadfly did some light numbers-crunching and wondered if all of Texas’ big metros really need to kowtow to Strangeabbott on the issue of ICE non-collaboration vs state grant funding cutoffs.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reports on a conversation with a Houston City Councilmemberwho flipped on the ICE ordinance, and asks at what point will we advocate for freedom against our authoritarian/ white supremacist state and federal governments.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

El Paso Matters told how delays and gaps in reporting on measles statistics made the response to it much more difficult.

Levi Asher has another guide to messaging for swing voters.

Deceleration reports on how Texas cities are gearing up to deal with rising heat.

The TSTA Blog advises you to trust Thomas Jefferson on the question of religion in public schools, and not Dan Patrick.

The Dallas Observer does the grim task of documenting all of the mass shootings so far this year in Texas.

Houstonia eulogizes Thy Mitchell, who was murdered along with her children by her husband in a murder-suicide that will sadly need to be added to that Dallas Observer list.

The TPA recommends this episode of the Care and Feeding podcast, featuring Houston’s Mandy Giles, founder and CEO of Parents of Trans Youth, with some advice for a listener about their nonbinary child.

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