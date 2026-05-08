Everybody stay home for the next few weeks

Traffic during the World Cup is gonna suck.

Houstonians should brace for heavier traffic on their morning and afternoon commutes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as soccer matches and overlapping summer events draw thousands of people to already congested roads.

Transportation officials are encouraging Houston drivers to plan ahead for longer commutes, work from home, or use alternative travel options, including buses and light rail — a tall order in a region where only 2% of workers use public transportation.

Robyn Egbert, principal program manager and travel-demand management supervisor at the Houston-Galveston Area Council, said the agency is providing online tools and information to help residents and employers plan ahead, from using public transportation to considering remote work. She said the organization’s role is to serve as a resource for commuters, not to direct their choices.

“I can’t tell people what to do,” Egbert said. “I’m an educator and informant and hopefully empower people to make the best decision for their organization that fits their needs.”

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Matches at NRG Stadium will kick off at noon on several weekdays after the first game on June 14. Fans will begin arriving during the morning commute and leave before the afternoon peak rush hour begins at 4 p.m. Regular Houston drivers and visitors alike may end up on the same stretches of highway as they try to reach their destinations.

“You’re layering major crowds directly on top of normal commute times,” Egbert said.

The host committee will also host FIFA Fan Fest in EaDo south of Shell Energy Stadium, which will be open every day a World Cup match is being played. Along with Fan Fest, other World Cup-related events will take place across the region. Some are affiliated with the host committee, and some are not.

Local agencies expect 500,000 visitors in Houston during the World Cup. Other events will be held alongside the games, adding even more cars to the roads. Concerts and comedy shows are planned at Toyota Center, and the 2026 Texas GOP convention and the Energy Projects Conference & Exhibition will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Transportation research shows that major sporting events can increase traffic from 20 percent to 40 percent in nearby areas, according to H-GAC. Traffic is expected to surge along major corridors, including Loop 610 near NRG Stadium, Interstate 45 and U.S. 59 downtown.

Arcadis, a multinational design, engineering, and consultancy firm, has partnered with H-GAC to model “what if” traffic scenarios, identify likely congestion hotspots on highways and city streets, and translate the findings into recommendations for local and state agencies to manage traffic. The company is collecting data for agencies to use in an internal portal.

While regional officials say no single scenario is expected to cause widespread disruption, they note that routine crashes and congestion could have a greater impact on the already busy roads.