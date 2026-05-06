New UH/Hobby poll has Paxton beating Cornyn in the Senate runoff

As long as they keep beating each other up, it’s all good.

Attorney General Ken Paxton leads Sen. John Cornyn by three percentage points in a new poll of Texas’ U.S. Senate Republican runoff, suggesting the May 26 contest will be narrowly decided absent a shakeup in the final weeks.

The statewide survey, conducted by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, found Paxton garnering 48% of the vote to Cornyn’s 45% among likely GOP runoff voters. Fielded from April 28 to Friday, the poll surveyed 1,200 voters and yielded a margin of error of +/-2.83 percentage points.

Since the March 3 primary, when Cornyn finished narrowly ahead of Paxton, virtually all polling of the overtime round has come from groups with partisan ties. Most have found either a close race or a single-digit Paxton lead, much in line with the Hobby School poll.

The two Republicans are locked in a runoff after neither secured a majority of the vote in March. Cornyn won 42% of the vote to Paxton’s 40.5%, with U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Houston, coming in third with 13.5%.

The UH poll found Hunt supporters breaking toward Paxton by a 19 percentage point margin, 54% to 35%.

Whether Hunt voters come back for the runoff — and whom they back if so — is an open question with the potential to swing the race. On the trail, Hunt was highly critical of the 74-year-old Cornyn, whom he criticized for both his age and role in crafting a bipartisan gun safety bill. Hunt sought to portray himself as a younger Paxton — without the ethical and legal baggage the attorney general has accumulated over his years in office. But since finishing third, Hunt has resisted overtures to endorse in the contest, saying he would follow President Donald Trump’s lead.

Trump has notably stayed out of the Senate contest despite pledging to weigh in, reportedly for Cornyn, the day after the primary.

In any case, the UH poll is the latest to find that Cornyn and Paxton each have a solid lock on their respective bases, with few voters changing their mind since March and all but a fraction of the electorate still on the fence. Paxton’s coalition from March is slightly more durable, the survey found: Of the likely runoff voters who pulled the lever for him in round one, 95% plan to back him again this month — compared to 91% who plan to stick with Cornyn.

But among the 7% of respondents who are still undecided in the contest — the majority of whom dislike both candidates — Cornyn is viewed favorably by nearly a quarter of that bloc, a bit ahead of the 19% who voiced a favorable view of Paxton.

That suggests that, after 2.14 million voters cast ballots in the March GOP contest, the runoff result will be shaped by which candidate turns out more of his existing base of supporters.