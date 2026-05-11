Interview with Rep. Christian Menefee

If you live in CD18, which as of this latest round of redistricting I no longer do, you’re still in the process of picking your member of Congress. The Democratic primary runoff, for which early voting begins on May 18, will finally settle the matter. The incumbent is Rep. Christian Menefee, whose win in the 2025 special election finally allowed someone to fill this seat following the death of Rep. Sylvester Turner. Rep. Menefee had served for six years as Harris County Attorney, where he was known for litigating aggressively on matters of environmental justice, voting rights, and more. He’s now in a battle to remain the Representative of this district, after it was redrawn to largely overlap CD09 and thus drew that incumbent, Rep. Al Green, as an opponent. I’ll have an interview with Rep. Green tomorrow, but for today here’s my latest conversation with Rep. Menefee; my interview with him from the special election is here.

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Ron Angeletti – SD04 (special election)

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Alex Maldonado – Harris County District Clerk

Courtesy of Greg Wythe, the transcript for this interview is here. As noted, I will have an interview with Rep. Green tomorrow. That will conclude my interviews for the primary runoff, and before you know it I’ll start publishing interviews for the November general election, with perhaps a few bonus interviews thrown in. Let me know what you think.

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