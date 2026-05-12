Interview with Rep. Al Green

For my final interview of the 2026 primary cycle, I’m pleased to bring you a conversation with Rep. Al Green. He is the longtime member of Congress from the historic CD09, which was moved to the east end of Harris County and turned red in the mid-decade redistricting, and he is running in the new CD18. I’ve met Rep. Green in person but had not had the opportunity to interview him before now. Rep. Green was elected to Congress in 2004, following a different Republican mid-decade redistricting effort, after having served for 26 years as a Justice of the Peace in Harris County. A native of New Orleans and a graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Rep. Green served as president of the Houston Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for approximately ten years. He now sits on the House Financial Services Committee. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY

Ron Angeletti – SD04 (special election)

Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lt Governor

Marcos Vélez – Lt Governor

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Darrell Jordan – Harris County District Clerk

Alex Maldonado – Harris County District Clerk

Rep. Christian Menefee – CD18

Courtesy of Greg Wythe, the transcript for this interview is here. As noted, this is the final interview of the 2026 primary cycle. I’ll be back soon with interviews for the November general election, with perhaps a few bonus interviews thrown in. Let me know what you think.

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