Weekend link dump for May 17

“Maybe some day Jesus will appear to those Republican council members in a blinding light, knocking them off their feet and bellowing “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” and they’ll have a change of heart. But that’s between them and Jesus. It’s not William Angus’s job or my job or yours. Our job, until then, is to find whatever argument we can that will speak to them, even if that means bracketing the paramount issue of basic justice to focus on things like how living in the shadow of a concentration camp is likely to affect the resale value of your home.”

“There are obvious echoes between Louisiana v. Callais, in which Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion finished off the VRA, and the notorious Plessy v. Ferguson decision, in which the court blessed Jim Crow. The Roberts court is in many respects a neoconfederate court, and it repeatedly applies the tactics and ideas of the 1880s and 1890s court, whose members likewise could not abide a robust vision of equality.”

“Babies Are Bleeding to Death as Parents Reject a Vitamin Shot Given at Birth”.

“TikTok’s promotion of commodified femininity erodes feminism’s potential for social justice, finds research from IOE academics exploring young women’s process of identity-formation online.”

More reasons to donate blood if you don’t already do so.

RIP, René Cárdenas, broadcaster who helped pioneer Spanish-language broadcasts of Major League Baseball games and served as the Houston Astros’ first Spanish-language radio voice.

“How Climate Change Makes Your Allergies Worse“.

Why did it take me so long to be informed about the Chonkers the Sea Lion situation? Just look at the glorious photo in that story. Seriously, look at it.

“The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air”.

“This is just a televangelism-meets-The Weekly World News freak-show freak-out.”

RIP, Rex Reed, longtime film critic.

From the Asking The Important Questions department: Why do AI company logos look like buttholes?

“The T1 Phone—a gold cell phone bearing President Donald Trump’s name—feels about as real as Bigfoot these days. It’s been close to a year since the flashy announcement that the Trump family was going to manufacture the very best, most American, most gold-plated phone ever. But there’s no phone in sight, and it’s increasingly looking like there never will be.”

“They believe that you all are probably fucked, but they’re gonna be just fine.”

RIP, Jason Collins, first openly gay player in the NBA and an ambassador for the game.

“How the Trump administration has undermined the fight against public corruption”.

“Dolphins ‘deliberately get high’ on puffer fish nerve toxins by carefully chewing and passing them around”.

“Two new studies show how simply planting more trees can provide huge temperature benefits, not to mention how the additional plant life would boost biodiversity and improve mental health for urbanites.”

RIP, Donald Gibb, actor best known for playing Ogre in the Revenge of the Nerds movies.

RIP, Brandon Clarke, current NBA player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“This is, in a word, bullshit. And it is a profound indictment of the elite legal academy”.

“Why My Texas Town Took Action Against Flock Cameras”.

“Netflix is teaming up with AEG Presents for a KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour, the streamer announced Wednesday during its Upfront presentation. The tour promises to bring “a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways,” according to a release.”

“When Kash Patel visited Hawaii last summer, the FBI took pains to note the director was not on vacation, highlighting his walking tour of the bureau’s Honolulu field office and meetings with local law enforcement. Left out of the FBI’s news releases was an exclusive excursion that Patel took days later when he participated in what government officials described as a “VIP snorkel” around the USS Arizona in an outing coordinated by the military. The sunken battleship entombs more than 900 sailors and Marines at Pearl Harbor.”

“Thus began my journey into the Internet of Shit and, by extension, the unpleasant world of the underground sale of highly sensitive, app-collected user data for AI training.”

RIP, Clarence Carter, soul singer known for “Slip Away” and “Strokin'”, among many others.

RIP, Claudine Longet, French actor and singer who was at the center of a scandalous 1976 trial and media circus after she fatally shot her Olympic skier boyfriend, and wow did I not know any of this. She was also married to singer-songwriter Andy Williams.

RIP, Craig Morton, former NFL quarterback who was the first QB to start a Super Bowl for two different teams.

RIP, Schlitz Beer, the “beer that made Milwaukee famous”.

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