Local coverage of Quentin Wiltz

Here’s the Chron story on the election of Quentin Wiltz as the first Democrat to be elected Mayor of Pearland in decades, and the first Black person to be elected as its Mayor.

Quentin Wiltz ran for office in Pearland seven times before he finally made history this week as the Houston suburb’s first Black mayor.

Wiltz, a Democrat who’s gained national attention for his win in the Republican-leaning city, said this year’s election showed that voters are ready to accept his vision after 20 years advocating for a more inclusive community for the population of more than 120,000.

“We haven’t had this ever in Pearland and it is huge,” he said. “This is what it means, that to some degree people are able to see me for who I am, and look and accept me for who I am, and accept the things I’m trying to tell them and see and do for them. That’s the significance hands down.”

On his third run for the mayor’s seat, Wiltz was backed by the Brazoria County Democratic Party and defeated Pearland City Council Member Tony Carbone, who received support from local Republicans.

While the municipal elections are not partisan, Wiltz said most Pearland candidates are tied to the political party system. Except for the city’s Drainage District Commissioner, no other Pearland elected officials are affiliated with the Democratic Party, Wiltz said.

“For decades, the parties have backed candidates because they have an apparatus and a machine to be able to reach voters,” he said.

Wiltz unsuccessfully ran for a Pearland City Council seat five times. He also ran for Pearland mayor in 2017 and 2020. He came the closest in 2017, making it to a runoff against Tom Reid, Pearland’s longest-serving mayor.

Wiltz said rising taxes, water costs, and traffic issues are ongoing concerns, and he hopes to bring more transparency to the role of mayor, a position that’s paid $1,000 per month, according to the city charter.

He said he thinks the older, established part of town hasn’t grown beyond the small-town mentality and that the older district and new developments are not moving forward with the same vision.

“This is a great place to live and raise a family, but our small town has evolved into a larger city and in doing that we have not grown together,” he said. “Now with a larger city, the problems are significantly more challenging and the mindset needs to change.”