US Department of Education investigating HISD over special ed changes

Awesome.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Houston ISD after the state’s largest district began to centralize its special education department.

HISD announced Wednesday that students in some special education programs would move to 150 designated campuses next school year as the district relocates and consolidates classes, leaving parents scrambling and advocates concerned. On Friday, the civil rights department said it would investigate whether HISD’s move violates federal laws barring discrimination against students with disabilities.

“Schools cannot exclude students with disabilities simply because of their disability status. Placement decisions must be made individually, based on each student’s needs, rather than by blanket policies that segregate students by disability category,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement. “The allegations described here are alarming. The Trump Administration will fully investigate this situation and fight to ensure every child with a disability receives the education and support guaranteed under the law.

”Under federal law, school districts are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act also requires students to be taught in the least restrictive classroom conducive to their disability, which Houston-area parents and advocates warned would be jeopardized under the new plan.

In a statement, the federal civil rights department said families were concerned that their students would spend less time in general education classrooms and more time in self-contained rooms than their peers. Parents were also concerned about longer commutes to the proposed specialty schools, which could be challenging for children with certain medical and behavioral needs.

HISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. HISD Deputy Superintendent Kristen Hole said on the district’s broadcast channel Wednesday that the plan to centralize some services would increase choice and “access to services across the district.”